Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: All classes explained

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified May 24, 2025 00:18 GMT
A brief overview of all classes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)
A brief overview of all classes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is a brand new role-playing game developed and published by LEVEL5 Inc. The title launched on May 21, 2025, and currently has 15 different classes. Each class has its own set of skills and a particular playstyle.

Here is a detailed overview of all the classes available in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

List of all classes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time currently has 15 classes available in the game. They have been divided into three categories, namely, Combat, Gathering, and Crafting. Your overall gameplay experience will depend on the class you choose, so it is extremely important to understand what each class does.

Here is a detailed look at all the classes in the title:

Class

Details

Base Life

Starting life for all playersNo specific skill

Paladin (Combat)

Weapon: Sword and Shield

Perfect balance between offense and defense, and a great choice for beginners.

Mercenary (Combat)

Weapon: Greatsword

Hard-hitting offensive build but slow in combat; focuses on damage and dodging skills.

Magician (Combat)

Weapon: Staff

Uses a vast variety of spells effectively in combat; low defensive capabilities.

Hunter (Combat)

Weapon: Bow

Ranged warrior specializing in using bows and staying out of enemies’ range.

Angler (Gathering)

Tool: Fishing Rod

Masters of fishing; linked to Cook Life.

Miner (Gathering)

Tool: Pickaxe

Mine ores, minerals, and rocks; synergizes well with Blacksmiths to build tools, weapons, and armor.

Woodcutter (Gathering)

Tool: Axe

Cut down trees to gather wood; linked to Carpenter Life.

Farmer (Gathering)

Tool: Hoe

Main objective is to grow seeds and harvest them; linked to Cook Life

Alchemist (Crafting)

Tool: Flask

Chemical expert who can create potions of healing, damaging, and buffing.

Cook (Crafting)

Tool: Frying Pan

Cook food that can provide buffs and heals; synergizes well with Angler and Farmer lives.

Tailor (Crafting)

Tool: Needle

Create clothing/armor for players; synergizes well with Mercenary and Magician lives.

Carpenter (Crafting)

Tool: Saw

Create wooden weapons, tools, and furniture; dependent on Woodcutter Life.

Blacksmith (Crafting)

Tool: Hammer

Creates weapons, armors, and other tools from materials provided by Miner Life.

Artist (Crafting)

Tool: Brush

Create decorations like flower pots and paintings

This covers all the available classes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time. You have a variety of options to choose from depending on your preference, with each life presents a unique gameplay experience.

