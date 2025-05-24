Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time: All classes explained

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is a brand new role-playing game developed and published by LEVEL5 Inc. The title launched on May 21, 2025, and currently has 15 different classes. Each class has its own set of skills and a particular playstyle.

Here is a detailed overview of all the classes available in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

List of all classes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time currently has 15 classes available in the game. They have been divided into three categories, namely, Combat, Gathering, and Crafting. Your overall gameplay experience will depend on the class you choose, so it is extremely important to understand what each class does.

Here is a detailed look at all the classes in the title:

Class Details Base Life Starting life for all playersNo specific skill Paladin (Combat) Weapon: Sword and Shield Perfect balance between offense and defense, and a great choice for beginners. Mercenary (Combat) Weapon: Greatsword Hard-hitting offensive build but slow in combat; focuses on damage and dodging skills. Magician (Combat) Weapon: Staff Uses a vast variety of spells effectively in combat; low defensive capabilities. Hunter (Combat) Weapon: Bow Ranged warrior specializing in using bows and staying out of enemies’ range. Angler (Gathering) Tool: Fishing Rod Masters of fishing; linked to Cook Life. Miner (Gathering) Tool: Pickaxe Mine ores, minerals, and rocks; synergizes well with Blacksmiths to build tools, weapons, and armor. Woodcutter (Gathering) Tool: Axe Cut down trees to gather wood; linked to Carpenter Life. Farmer (Gathering) Tool: Hoe Main objective is to grow seeds and harvest them; linked to Cook Life Alchemist (Crafting) Tool: Flask Chemical expert who can create potions of healing, damaging, and buffing. Cook (Crafting) Tool: Frying Pan Cook food that can provide buffs and heals; synergizes well with Angler and Farmer lives. Tailor (Crafting) Tool: Needle Create clothing/armor for players; synergizes well with Mercenary and Magician lives. Carpenter (Crafting) Tool: Saw Create wooden weapons, tools, and furniture; dependent on Woodcutter Life. Blacksmith (Crafting) Tool: Hammer Creates weapons, armors, and other tools from materials provided by Miner Life. Artist (Crafting) Tool: Brush Create decorations like flower pots and paintings

This covers all the available classes in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time. You have a variety of options to choose from depending on your preference, with each life presents a unique gameplay experience.

