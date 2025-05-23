Is there crossplay in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time?

Yes, crossplay is supported in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. In fact, there are complete crossplay and cross-progression options available in this new RPG from LEVEL5, which means players can enjoy it on multiple platforms with their friends.
Having said that, here is a brief introduction to Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and its crossplay features.
A brief overview of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a brand-new role-playing game developed and published by LEVEL5 Inc. The title was released on May 21, 2025, on multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows.
The game is set in a fantasy world where you can select up to 14 different “Lives” and enjoy their specific lifestyles. You can cook, fight monsters, and do much more in this RPG title, all depending on your specific interests.
Furthermore, you can decorate the deserted island according to your preferences and build your own habitat as you progress through the game.
The title aims to deliver a fun and relaxing time with your friends, which is a welcome change from the plethora of popular, chaotic shooter games out there.
In terms of crossplay, the game features complete crossplay and cross-progression. This means you can continue your saved progression in the game from whichever platform you prefer.
This concludes our brief overview of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and its crossplay features. If you want a relaxing gaming experience while also enjoying a little combat on the side, this is the perfect game for you.
