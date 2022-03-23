Far Cry 6 free weekend: Dates, system requirements, and more

Far Cry 6 is about to start a free-to-play weekend, and interested fans can begin the pre-download process today if they are playing on PC or PlayStation consoles. It’s a huge opportunity to try the game and purchase it for a discount across all platforms.

It all kicks off on March 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM PT, and here’s what fans need to know about the upcoming free weekend of Far Cry 6.

Everything fans need to know about Far Cry 6’s free weekend

Fans interested in trying out the game can play for free between March 24 through March 27, on a wide variety of consoles. It will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store).

Unfortunately, Xbox fans cannot pre-load the game, but they will be able to download it on March 24, 2022. It will give access to the full game, as well as all of the free DLC, co-op, and even the upcoming Stranger Things crossover expansion.

For those who want to play on PC, the system requirements are also listed below.

Minimum requirements for 30 FPS

Operating System: Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions)

Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3. GHz or Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.1 GHz (AVX, AVX2 and SSE 4.2 support required)

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3. GHz or Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.1 GHz (AVX, AVX2 and SSE 4.2 support required) RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

8 GB (Dual-channel mode) Video card: AMD RX 460 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB)

AMD RX 460 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) DirectX: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Minimum requirements for 60 FPS

Operating System: Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions)

Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 GHz or Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 GHz (AVX, AVX2 and SSE 4.2 support required)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 GHz or Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 GHz (AVX, AVX2 and SSE 4.2 support required) RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

16 GB (Dual-channel mode) Video card: AMD RX Vega 64 (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB)

AMD RX Vega 64 (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB) DirectX: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

On top of that, there’s a pretty major discount coming this weekend for fans who tried Far Cry 6 and want more. Below are all of the sales that fans can take advantage of.

Far Cry 6 free weekend sales

Ubisoft Store: Up to 50% off select editions of Far Cry 6 as part of the Spring Sales from now until the end of March.

Up to 50% off select editions of Far Cry 6 as part of the Spring Sales from now until the end of March. Xbox: As part of the Xbox Deals of the Week, there will be a 50% discount on all versions of the game from March 24 to March 28, as well as a 35% discount on the Season Pass.

As part of the Xbox Deals of the Week, there will be a 50% discount on all versions of the game from March 24 to March 28, as well as a 35% discount on the Season Pass. PlayStation: PlayStation’s Weekly Deals will offer a 50% discount on the Standard and Gold Editions of Far Cry 6 and a 35% discount on the Season Pass from March 23 to March 30.

PlayStation’s Weekly Deals will offer a 50% discount on the Standard and Gold Editions of Far Cry 6 and a 35% discount on the Season Pass from March 23 to March 30. Epic Games Store: Epic’s Spring Sale will have 50% off all editions of the game and 35% off the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35% off the Vaas: Madness DLC and 25% off the Pagan: Control DLC.

Epic’s Spring Sale will have 50% off all editions of the game and 35% off the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35% off the Vaas: Madness DLC and 25% off the Pagan: Control DLC. Stadia: From March 24 to March 31 there will be a 50% discount on the Standard, Gold, and Ultimate Editions of the game, as well as a 35% discount on the Season Pass. From now until March 31 there is a 40% discount on the Deluxe Edition.

The game will be completely available to fans all over the world between March 24, 2022, through March 27, 2022. That way, fans can try as much of the game as they want without restrictions and can buy the game cheaper if they would like.

