Fields of Mistria: All spells and how to unlock them

Magic becomes available in Fields of Mistria once you progress deep enough into the mines. It will be introduced after you reach the 10th floor. Caldarus will appear and introduce you to the basics of magic. To unlock more spells, you need to progress further into the story and complete more magical seal quests for Caldarus.

Once you unlock a spell, you can access it from the magic page in your journal. From there, select the spell you want to use and pin it. Here’s how to unlock and use each spell effectively in Fields of Mistria.

How to unlock magical spells in Fields of Mistria

1) Full Restore Spell

You will unlock spells in the MInes (Image via NPC Studio || YouTube/@JinxedMoth)

You’ll get the Full Restore spell after you reach the 10th floor in the mines. When you reach this floor, you’ll hear a strange voice. After you head back to your farm and sleep, Caldarus will visit you in a dream and introduce you to magic.

This is when you’ll unlock the Full Restore spell. It costs one mana orb but it completely restores your health and stamina. This spell is useful when you’re low on energy, especially during long days of mining or farming.

2) Summon Rain spell

You can summon instant rain for your crops (Image via NPC Studio || YouTube/@JinxedMoth)

Summon Rain is the second spell you’ll learn. You’ll unlock it after breaking the Water Seal in the mines. To break the seal, you need to collect a Ruby, Lantern Moth, Stone Loach, and Upper Mines Mushroom. Once you offer these items, the seal will open, and Caldarus will reward you with the Summon Rain spell the next time you see him.

This spell costs one mana orb and makes it rain for a short time, watering all your crops at once. It’s perfect for saving time when you have a lot of crops to care for.

3) Growth spell

Growth is the third spell you’ll unlock, and it's one of the most useful for farming. You’ll get it after breaking the Earth Seal in the mines. To break this seal, you need to offer a Sapphire, Archerfish, Coral Mantis, and Jade Dulse at the shrine. Once done, Caldarus will give you the Growth spell.

It costs two mana orbs and instantly grows crops in a three-by-three area. You can also use it to speed up tree growth. The best time to use this spell is at the start or end of a season, especially for crops that grow back after harvesting.

4) Dragon's Breath spell

Dragon's Breath is the first fighting spell to learn. You’ll unlock it after breaking the Fire Seal on floor 60 of the mines. This spell costs two mana orbs and lets you breathe fire at enemies and objects for a short time. It’s great for clearing out monsters quickly. You can also use it to burn obstacles like vines and open up new areas, including the Deep Woods.

As your mana refills at a slow rate overnight, careful planning around using spells is necessary. Make sure to save powerful spells for times when you need them. For example, if you are in more hostile environments during your mining sessions or if your crops are in danger.

Searching for mana potions might prove useful too as they can be used when mana levels are critically low. The more mana orbs you unlock, the more flexible you will become as the pool of available mana increases.

Magic can be unlocked and mastered to ease farming difficulties and make survival much simpler. Progressing through the mines and breaking seals will unlock newer powerful spells to help you build your ideal farm.

