5 defenders that you should sign for Manchester United in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Manchester United's successful transfer window leading up to FIFA 22 enhances the squad's quality in the game, making them very strong contenders to be one of the best in FIFA 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo (91) is perhaps the most exciting element of the squad. Despite their quality in attack, Manchester United lacks efficiency in defense, pushing Career Mode managers to look for suitable replacements.

Listed below are players in various positions of defense who fit Manchester United's requirements and are ideal for their style of play in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Five defenders that Manchester United managers should sign in Career Mode

5) Marc Cucurella (LM/LB)

Cucurella has the Flair trait in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $49,000,000

Wage: $74,000

Ratings: 81 OVR - 87 POT

Although listed as an LM in FIFA 22, Cucurella plays as a wingback for his club-side. He moved to Premier League side Brighton in the most recent window, due to which players will have to wait until winter to sign him in Career Mode.

With a high attacking work rate in addition to excellent defensive qualities, Cucurella can adapt to the LB/LWB role through development plans.

4) Achraf Hakimi (RB)

Hakimi has a 4-star rated weak-foot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $86,500,000

Wage: $115,000

Ratings: 85 OVR - 89 POT

Career Mode managers will have to wait until winter to sign Hakimi due to his recent move to PSG. With superior stamina (91) and dribbling (83), Hakimi can play as a wingback, as well as in midfield.

With the highest-rated pace (95) among right-backs, Hakimi is a very valuable commodity in FIFA 22.

3) Matthijs de Ligt (CB)

De Ligt has a power header trait in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $93,000,000

Wage: $95,000

Ratings: 85 OVR - 90 POT

Mathijs de Ligt is a popular pick for a centre-half in FIFA 22. At 21 years of age, De Ligt has sufficient pace (73) for a CB with incredible defensive abilities (84) and physicality (87). He has the potential to be the best CB in Career Mode.

De Ligt's stats in jumping (93) and heading accuracy (85) with his monstrous strength (93) suggest that he is good in aerial duels.

2) Theo Hernandez (LB)

Hernandez can be converted to a wingback in Development Plans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $59,500,000

Wage: $60,000

Ratings: 84 OVR - 90 POT

Theo Hernandez is one of the most favored picks for a left-back in FIFA 22, with the player rightly matching the club's requirements as well. He's a quick defender who can get ahead with the ball and link up with the wingers.

Hernandez has 94-rated speed with 90-stamina. He has excellent shot power (80) and crossing (84), which helps him play on both flanks in defense and midfield.

1) Ruben Dias (CB)

Dias has an 87-rated base card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $131,500,000

Wage: $240,000

Ratings: 87 OVR - 91 POT

At 24, Ruben Dias is one of the highest-rated defenders in FIFA 22. His exceptional physicality (88) and defending ability (88) are feared by forwards across Europe, and he is the ideal centre-half partner for Varane.

Dias has a good combination of heading accuracy (87) and the power header trait, making him efficient in aerial scenarios.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar