5 midfielders that you should sign for Arsenal in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Arsenal managers in FIFA 22's Career Mode have been provided the opportunity to rebuild the club to help them retake their rightful spot as champions of England.

Arsenal has a low budget compared to other top clubs in Europe. Career Mode managers have the finances to purchase some of the best young prospects from FIFA 22.

Listed below are the best young midfielders in FIFA 22 who suit Arsenal's needs and can accompany the club on a successful rebuilding experience.

FIFA 22: Five midfielders that Arsenal managers should consider signing in Career Mode

5) Jamal Musiala (CAM)

Musiala is listed as a CAM in his base card and as an LM in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $20,500,000

Wage: $24,000

Ratings: 75 OVR - 88 POT

Musiala is a versatile young midfielder who can play in various positions in midfield. He thrives in midfield using his dribbling (86) and ball control (84) which will improve further, given his growth rating of 13. Musiala has 4-star skill moves and has sufficient pace (76), helping him play on the flanks in attack.

4) Eduardo Camavinga (CDM)

Camavinga has high attacking and defensive workrates (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $35,000,000

Wage: $51,000

Ratings: 78 OVR - 89 POT

Camavinga is one of Real Madrid's most recent acquisitions, due to which players will have to wait until winter to sign him. The youngster will be the best CDM in FIFA 22 once he reaches his maximum potential in Career Mode. Being a quick dribbler with excellent passing and defending, he can play in almost every position.

3) Jude Bellingham (CM)

Bellingham has a 79-rated base card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $52,500,000

Wage: $25,500

Ratings: 79 OVR - 89 POT

Jude Bellingham is one of Dortmund's young stars who is a regular for the club. Despite his age, Bellingham is aggressive on the field with the ability to create opportunities in midfield. He has a high work rate in both attack and defense and has well-balanced attributes that help nurture his versatility.

2) Ryan Gravenberch (CM)

Gravenberch has 4-stars in weak-foot and skill moves (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $39,000,000

Wage: $12,000

Ratings: 78 OVR - 90 POT

The Dutch midfielder starts with a moderate rating but has the potential to be one of the best. Gravenberch is a skilled holding midfielder who plays as part of a double-pivot for Ajax, alternating between pockets of attack and defense. His growth rate of 12 will see a significant improvement in his attributes.

1) Florian Wirtz (CAM)

Wirtz has a base rating of 78 in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $43,500,000

Wage: $22,500

Ratings: 78 OVR - 90 POT

Wirtz is a talented attacking midfielder known for playing as an inverted winger as well, for his club side. He has 4-star skill moves and exceptional ratings in agility (85), dribbling (85), vision (83) which will improve further. He has a high attacking work rate and a 4-star weak foot that helps him play on either side of the field.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar