FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain a Fernando Torres Prime Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a couple of icon SBCs, and one of them features the Prime version of Liverpool great Fernando Torres. Players can add the Torres Icon card to their FUT squad by completing the required SBC within the stipulated time. Prime versions usually refer to the best edition of an icon card in the game and have the highest set of stats.

In general, icon cards have heavy demand in the game due to the nostalgic value they have as well the boosted set of stats. The odds of packing an icon are pretty low, which raises their price in the FUT market.

Added to that is the dependence on the supply as some cards are not available on the market irrespective of how much a FIFA player is willing to spend.

Fernando TorresPrime Icon SBC: Tasks, rewards, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Fernando Torres Prime Icon

1) Born Legend

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

2) Rising Star

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

3) El Nino

# of Players from Atletico Madrid: Min. 1

TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 83

Team Chemistry: 80

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

4) The Reds

# of Players from Liverpool: Min. 1

TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 84

Team Chemistry: 75

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Prime Electrum Players Pack

5) The Blues

# of Players from Chelsea: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 85

Team Chemistry: 70

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Prime Mixed Players Pack

6) National Idol

# of Players from Spain: Min. 1

TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 85

Team Chemistry: 70

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Rare Mixed Players Pack

7) League Legend

# of Players from LaLiga Santander: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 86

Team Chemistry: 65

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

8) League Finesse

# of Players from Premier League: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 86

Team Chemistry: 60

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Premium Gold Players Pack

9) 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: 87

Team Chemistry: 55

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Prime Gold Players Pack

10) 87-Rated Squad

TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 87

Team Chemistry: 55

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Rare Electrum Players Pack

11) 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: 88

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Mega Pack

12) 88-Rated Squad

TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 88

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Rare Players Pack

Review of Prime Icon Fernando Torres SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Prime Icon Fernando Torres is an exciting item in FIFA 22 as the 91-rated ST card has some great sets of stats. The card's 93 Pace and 95 Finishing is amazing as it's a very overpowered combination in the current FIFA 22 meta. There are no doubts about the quality of the card.

However, FIFA 22's Fernando Torres Prime Icon SBC costs around 1,290,000 FUT coins to complete. It's a lot of coins and more importantly, the version is available cheaper on the market. With TOTY just around the corner, there seems to be no logic for a FIFA 22 player to do this SBC.

