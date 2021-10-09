FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Georginio Wijnaldum's Ones To Watch (OTW) card

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is back with the SBC Ones to Watch (OTW) as PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is the latest to become available for the Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

On October 8, EA Sports released Team 2's OTW cards that feature the highly-rated Lionel Messi OTW. Ones to Watch cards are special player cards that receive a boost when the respective team and the player do well in real-life football. Everyone that has purchased FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has already received an OTW card.

FIFA 22 already has had a couple of players as obtainable OTWs from SBCs in André Silva and Anderson Talisca. Wijnaldum received his OTW card on the back of his signing for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer. A FIFA 22 player will get his un-tradeable OTW card from FIFA 22 upon completing the SBC.

Let's look at the tasks needed to be completed in FIFA 22, potential solutions and the card itself.

FIFA 22: Obtaining Georginio Wijnaldum OTW card

SBC Name: Georginio WIjnaldum

Number of tasks: 3

Individual rewards for tasks: Yes

Deadline: 10.15.2021

Tradability of the reward card: No

Task 1: Ones To Watch SBC

OTW Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Premium Gold Pack

The OTW card may be a bit costly depending on what is available (or you can use yours if you're not using it). Potential investments in FIFA 22 will be around 30,000 coins, depending on the platforms.

Potential solution. (Image via FUTBIN)

Task 2: PSG SBC

Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Potential cost will be around 35,000 coins.

Potential solution. (Image via FUTBIN)

Task 3: 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Potential cost will be around 60,000 coins.

Potential solution. (Image via FUTBIN)

Details of the card

Wijnaldum's OTW card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is an 84-rated card with the best position at CM. At the outset, it looks like a standard card that will, of course, improve whenever he receives a boost. The card has a dribbling of 86, good passing of 80 and defensive statistics are alright if you play in a holding position. The pace of 77 is decent at his position, and Wijnaldum has the best guarantee for the team boost, given how dominant PSG is in the French league.

Wijnaldum OTW stats. (Image via FIFA 22)

Final Verdict: Georginio Wijnaldum is a good card. In the near future, the card will also be viable in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Again, the card is not as exciting as the Benzema POTM or Anderson Talisca OTW cards. The entire investment will not be cheap, and we see Wijnaldum as a good card if you're building/already have a Ligue 1 lineup only.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan