FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Malang Sarr PL League Player card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 returns with another set of exciting drops for the game's Ultimate Team audience. On January 14th, EA Sports released the Milestone objective to obtain a PL League Player card for Chelsea FC's young centre-back, Malang Sarr.

EA Sports awards the 22-year old defender with an upgraded League Player card. Similar to other Milestone objectives, FUT players will have close to 2 months to complete the set of challenges and avail the non-tradeable card.

Similar to Squad Building Challenges, Milestone objectives provide FUT players with upgraded player cards that they can use in their Ultimate Team journey. This article details on the various objectives FIFA 22 players need to complete to avail Malang Sarr's 86-rated PL League Player card in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Malang Sarr PL League card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Malang Sarr PL League Player card in FIFA Ultimate Team

In order to complete the tasks associated with the objective, FIFA Ultimate Team players are required to engage in one of FIFA 22's latest modes - Managerial Masterpiece. The rules of the mode require players to engage in a Classic match following a set of requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Max. 77

88 and Higher OVR players: Max. 1

Loan Players: Max. 1

73 And Lowers OVR Players: Exactly 0

Players will have to complete the listed challenges in order to avail the reward.

1) Pure Winner

Win 10 matches using only Premier League players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

2) Golden Boot

Score 30 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

3) Distribution King

Assist 20 goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

4) Crossing Signal

Assist with a Cross using Premier League players in 5 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

5) Boxed Lunch

Score a goal from Outside the Box using Premier League players in 8 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece

Review of Malang Sarr PL League Player card in FIFA Ultimate Team

Upon completing the listed set of objectives, FUT 22 players will be rewarded with a non-tradeable 86-rated Malang Sarr PL League Player card.

Sarr receives an exponential upgrade from his 74-rated base-card and bears a significant improvement in his individual attributes. Malang Sarr's League Player card boasts 80-pace, 86-defense and 87-physical, and is well equipped to serve in his listed position as a centre-back in FIFA 22.

Players are not required to spend their FUT coins to complete the challenge, making it a convenient way for Ultimate Team players to get their hands on a highly rated defender. FIFA 22 players have 59 days left to complete the challenge.

Although not the highest rated defender, Malang Sarr's Milestone objective is an excellent opportunity for players to collect an item that can help them in future endeavors.

