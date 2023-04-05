FIFA 23 Corentin Tolisso FUT Birthday SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Corentin Tolisso's FUT Birthday SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as the special promo commemorating 14 years of FUT ends this week. The Squad Building Challenge allows players to pack one of the special cards without relying on packs and the transfer market. The FUT Birthday Promo has been received quite well by the player base, with EA releasing two weeks' worth of content with challenges, objectives, and packs centered around the event. Even the popular Swaps Token program returned, allowing players to exchange tokens for highly-rated rewards.

This is a small guide to completing the Corentin Tolisso FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with a short analysis of the card to determine its in-game viability.

The FUT Birthday SBC for Corentin Tolisso can be a real asset for players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Dedicated Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) present players with various tasks they must fulfill to obtain the special card. While individual tasks also present rewards, FIFA 23 players should ideally complete the entire group to maximize their gains. Here are the requirements to complete the FUT Birthday challenge for Corentin Tolisso.

How to complete the FUT Birthday Corentin Tolisso SBC: Requirements and Rewards

To complete the Squad Building Challenge, players need to complete these two tasks:

Task 1 - France

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players in the team that are from France: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards : 1x Premium Mixed Players Pack.

: 1x Premium Mixed Players Pack. Estimated Cost: 72,000 to 74,000 FUT Coins across platforms.

Task 2 - Ligue 1

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players in the team that are from Uber Eats Ligue 1: Minimum of 1

Players in the squad that have In-Form or TOTW (Team of the Week) Upgrades: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Rewards : 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack.

: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack. Estimated Cost: 115,000 to 125,000 FIT Coins across platforms.

SBC Analysis: Tips and Tricks

To complete the challenge in its totality, players must expend fodder that costs approximately about 193,000 FUT Coins. Quite an expensive endeavor, but FIFA 23 players should ideally complete all tasks to maximize their gains.

The price can be mitigated by using pre-existing fodder from their FUT club, or they can wait a few days to see if the cost goes down, as the SBC will be live for two weeks.

The requirements may increase the value of the fodder required to complete the tasks, but players are free to choose the cheapest cards from the FIFA 23 transfer market without any chemistry requirements.

How does the FUT Birthday card for Corentin Tolisso perform in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The 89-rated CM card for Tolisso is his best-rated card, with a two-point advantage over his OTW (Ones to Watch) card. Here are all the new stats on his FUT Birthday card:

Overall: 89

Position: CM (Alt - CDM)

Pace: 80

Shooting: 87

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 86

Physicality: 85

Skills: 3 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

Corentin Tolisso's stats have been significantly improved, making him a formidable center midfielder for most FUT lineups. This is especially valuable for those FIFA 23 players looking for a French and Ligue 1 connection. That said, the high price of completing the SBC means players should ideally mitigate the cost as much as possible with pre-existing fodder or other means.

