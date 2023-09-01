FIFA 23 Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

FIFA 23's Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players the chance to pack a 99-rated version of that French legend. This exclusive item can be obtained by completing a series of tasks within a month. With this title being EA Sports' last game under the FIFA IP, the Cover Star Icon series has been introduced to offer a look back at some legendary players who have graced FIFA games' covers over time.

The new Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry SBC, much like other similar challenges that have been released in the past, has quite a long list of tasks. This article offers a concise summary of all their requirements and offers an estimation regarding how many coins you might have to spend on fodder to complete the challenge.

The Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry SBC is live in FIFA 23

As expected, the Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry SBC comes with over 10 discreet tasks that need to be completed before FIFA 23 players can permanently get the exclusive reward.

However, one segment yields a five-match loan card version of this item, allowing players to play some games with 99-rated Henry without completing the full Squad Building Challenge.

To get the five-match Loan Cover Star Icon card, FIFA 23 players need to complete this task:

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Estimated cost: 7-9K FUT Coins

Here is the full list of all the tasks in the Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry SBC, with an estimated fodder cost listed at each segment's end:

Task 1: Born Legend

# of players: Exactly 11

Rare cards: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

Estimated cost: 2-8K FUT Coins

Task 2: Rising Star

# of players: Exactly 11

Rare cards: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

Estimated cost: 3-5K FUT Coins

Task 3: Gunners

# of players: Exactly 11

# of Arsenal players: Minimum of one

TOTW or TOTS or FUT Champions cards in the squad: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Estimated cost: 37-39K FUT Coins

Task 4: Blaugrana

# of players: Exactly 11

# of FC Barcelona players: Minimum of one

TOTW or TOTS or FUT Champions cards in the squad: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Estimated cost: 60-65K FUT Coins

Task 5: League Legend

# of players: Exactly 11

# of Premier League players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Estimated cost: 75-80K FUT Coins

Task 6: League Finesse

# of players: Exactly 11

# of La Liga Santander players: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Estimated cost: 75-78K FUT Coins

Task 7: 91-rated

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated cost: 85-88K FUT Coins

Task 8: 91-rated

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated cost: 85-88K FUT Coins

Task 9: 91-rated

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated cost: 85-88K FUT Coins

Task 10: 91-rated

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated cost: 85-88K FUT Coins

Task 11: Top-notch

# of players: Exactly 11

TOTW or TOTS or FUT Champions cards in the squad: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated cost: 85-90K FUT Coins

Task 12: 92-rated

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Task 13: 92-rated

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated cost: 100-110K FUT Coins

Total Estimated fodder cost: 900-940K FUT Coins

Is the Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry card worth it in FIFA 23?

As expected, the 99-rated Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry card comes at a high price. This is why FIFA 23 players should determine the item's worth before trying to get it. Here are all of the stats for Henry's new item:

Overall: 99

Position: ST (Alt- CF, LW)

Pace: 99

Shooting: 99

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 99

Defense: 62

Physicality: 90

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 5 Sta

The perfect pace, shooting, and dribbling stats, coupled with a high physicality rating, make this Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry a great choice for a forward in any FUT Squad. It is bound to be a great addition for most FIFA 23 players on the lookout for an amazing striker.