FIFA 23 overall reveal: 5 footballers who should have been provided with higher overalls

EA Sports have finally begun to reveal ratings for some players in FIFA 23. So far, they have given us ratings for their ambassadors and the top 23 players in the game.

When the new ratings are released, there is always discussion as to who was too highly rated and who deserves to be higher rated. This will focus on the latter, discussing who deserves to be highly rated in FIFA 23.

Whether the player is an up-and-coming wunderkind or an established superstar, the community will always debate their overall rating compared to their peers. Let's discuss some players that are not rated high enough and why they should be higher.

These FIFA 23 cards that deserve to be higher rated

1) Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been given an 84 overall in FIFA 23 (Image via EA Sports)

Jude Bellingham is an English national team favorite, a key instrument in Dortmund's success, and is widely touted as one of the best young midfielders in the world. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular players in the world, even though his career has only just begun.

The Englishman has been a key starter on his respective national team, and they have had some success in the past year. They were nearly able to "bring football home" in the 2022 Euros, where England were able to make it to the finals.

Jude Bellingham has been a hot topic during the 2022 transfer window. Dortmund has received massive offers from Premier League clubs in exchange for him, but Jude is yet to be moved. Dortmund know that if he can improve his impressive performances this past season, Premier League clubs may be willing to set a transfer fee record to bring local talent back to England.

EA Sports has given him an overall rating of 84 in FIFA 23, a massive +5 over his card in FIFA 22. Though this is such a significant upgrade, it can be argued that he should have been highly rated last year. After an incredible season for his club and country, a minimum of +5 is justified, but he should be a point or two higher overall. An 85 or 86 rating seems to reflect his performance on the pitch a bit more accurately.

2) Federico Valverde

Valverde has been given an 84-rated card in FIFA 23 (Image via EA Sports)

Alongside the popular Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and Luka Modric, Valverde has proven to be an integral part of Real Madrid's success in the 2021/22 campaign. The club is known for its prestige, having a whopping total of 35 La Liga titles, alongside 14 UEFA Champions League titles. This is the current record in both leagues, with few clubs even close to tying their number of titles.

This past year, Real Madrid added to their record by winning the title in the La Liga and Champions League. Valverde has undoubtedly been a key contributor to their success, seeing the starting minutes for the team throughout the past year.

This success has only added a single overall point from his FIFA 22 card, moving from an 83 to 84. A young, budding superstar from two massive title wins undoubtedly deserves more than a +1.

3) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been given an 88 rating (Image via Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is considered by many to be the most exciting new player in the Premier League this season. Since dominating the Bundesliga for Dortmund, the superstar striker has struck a new deal with Manchester City. He has been officially given an 88-rated card, which is precisely where EA put him in last year's game.

Erling spent a decent amount of time injured and on the sidelines, but it was very clear that he was the most dangerous player for opposing defenses every moment he was on the pitch.

The Premier League tends to have the highest-rated cards in all of FIFA, which makes sense because England have the largest playerbase. Because of this, Erling's reputation, and his performance in a limited time during the last campaign, it would have been expected by many for him to get a +1 to an 89 overall rating.

4) Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is the latest in Juventus' history of star signings. He put in an incredible season during his time at Fiorentina, rising in the ranks to become what many consider the best striker in Serie A this past year.

Serie A tends to be criminally underrated by EA in terms of their top players' overalls. In FIFA 23, there are zero Serie A players in the top 23 overall players. The league tends to be left behind in the eyes of EA.

Vlahovic has been a proven goal scorer and has jumped from a 78 rated non rare in FIFA 22 to an 84 in FIFA 23. Still, Vlahovic is such a prolific player, and with Lautaro Martinez being an 85 in last year's game, Vlahovic should be equal to or greater than that overall.

5) Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min is undoubtedly one of the best footballers in the world and has proven himself to be a superstar player. Tottenham had a bit of a shaky season last year, largely because of the drama surrounding their primary striker, Harry Kane, who was rumored to want to leave the team.

Regardless of the drama, Son could run the offense with a different cast of players around him. Shifting to the likes of Bergwijn, Kulusevski, Mouira, and more, Son was still the catalyst for the electric Tottenham offense.

However, in FIFA 23, Son has remained an 89 overall since last year's game. EA gave him +2 shooting and +1 defending, so they acknowledge that he is still improving in the prime of his career, but he did not get the +1 overall that many believe he deserved.

