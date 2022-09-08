FIFA 23 rating predictions: All possible Liverpool player overalls

After closely losing the Premier League title, Liverpool fans are surely waiting for some upgrades to their FIFA 23 in-game roster. With players like Salah and Alisson delivering stellar performances, the Reds are shaping up to be a top team to play as in EA's last title under the banner of FIFA.

Despite a rocky start to the current season, Liverpool FC have consistently finished at the top of the English Premier League table for the last five years, even clinching the title once. Take last season for example, where Manchester City beat them out for the top spot by merely one point.

Being the premier football game, FIFA 23 fans all over the world are once again waiting for the official preview to reveal player ratings to see if their favorite teams have received improved ratings. Many players at Anfield are more than likely to get some substantial upgrades in their overall ratings, which will hopefully reflect their performance last season.

FIFA 23 Liverpool should remain a force to be reckoned with

FIFA fans will know that the ratings and rosters were leaked last month and social media was full of screenshots. Liverpool's leaked ratings, which can be found here, did ruffle quite a few feathers because of how they treated Salah and Trent. This article, however, is not about the leaks, as they have not been confirmed by EA yet.

Despite losing out on the much-hoped quadruple, Jürgen Klopp's side managed to reach quite close to both the Champions League and their domestic league titles. Finishing second place in both of those trophies in a single season is no mean feat, especially after winning both the FA Cup and the League Cup.

While Liverpool's performance last season was not as good as fans might have hoped, it was still top notch and ratings should reflect that.

Predictions for Liverpool in FIFA 23

Note: These predictions are purely speculative.

Player Fifa 23 Prediction FIFA 22 rating Salah 91 89 Van Dijk 90 89 Alisson 90 89 Fabinho 87 86 Robertson 87 87 Alexander-Arnold 88 87 Thiago 87 86 Diogo Jota 84 82 Matip 85 83 Díaz 83 80 Firmino 84 85 Núñez 83 79 Keïta 81 80 Gomez 82 82 Konaté 81 78 Milner 79 79

Retaining the top spot is none other than the Egyptian Messi himself, Mohamed Salah. Winning the Golden Boot jointly with Son after both players scored 23 goals last season, Salah also managed to win the Premier League 'Playmaker of the Season' award with 13 assists.

With his glorious hat-trick against Manchester United, the striker also became the first Premier League player to score five goals against Man U in a single season. All of these achievements make him one of the best forwards in the world and, in this writer's opinion, certainly worthy of a +2 to his overall ratings.

Furthermore, both Virgil van Dijk and Alisson deserve a boost to their already impressive ratings. This is especially true for the Brazilian shot-stopper, who secured the Premier League Golden Glove award for keeping 20 clean sheets during the 2021-22 season. Trent Alexander-Arnold also has a chance to get a boost to his overall ratings, making the Merseyside defense stronger.

Among the midfielders, Thiago, Fabinho, and Keïta can probably expect an increase in their ratings as well. As for the forwards, Firmino's lackluster performance last season could very well result in a downgrade, while the new young signings Díaz and Núñez may see a substantial boost to reflect their performances last season.

It will be interesting to see what happens for players like Milner, Konate, Núñez, and Díaz in FIFA 23's Manager Mode. Fans should also note that the transfer market will remain open until September 10 and that Liverpool could still sign some more players to counteract Sadio Mané's departure to Bayern Munich.

FIFA 23 will be released on September 30 with plenty of new features for fans to enjoy. EA seems to be showcasing several major changes to make sure the recent title is a beautiful swansong as they lose their FIFA license this year. Players can expect to witness new physics with HyperMotion 2 and the highly-requested cross-play feature in FIFA 23.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S