Firefly vs Ruan Mei: Which character should you pull in Honkai Star Rail 2.3

HoYoverse, the developers of this gacha title have announced the upcoming banners of Honkai Star Rail 2.3. It was revealed during the version 2.3 special program livestream, that Firefly and Ruan Mei will be available during the entirety of the first phase. When the update goes live globally on June 19, 2024, the banners will also become available and coexist.

With that being said, Trailblazers may wonder what 5-star they should pull for since both are exceptionally powerful units. This article discusses which 5-star character they should pull during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 patch.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Who is the best 5-star character to pull during Honkai Star Rail 2.3?

Firefly (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, when the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update goes live the banners of Firefly and Ruan Mei will be available to players worldwide. Since both 5-star characters are exceptional it is somewhat hard to decide which unit to pull for and fully depends on what you need for your account.

From a neutral perspective, pulling for Firefly is a better choice than Ruan Mei. Since the latter requires a well-built DPS unit such as Boothill to shine on the battlefield. Additionally, pulling for Firefly is a no-brainer since there aren’t many Fire element-wielding DPS units in Honkai Star Rail.

Advantages of Firefly over Ruan Mei

Builds like a DPS unit since Firefly treads on the Path of Destruction.

Can single-handedly complete various activities.

Apart from the usual hypercarry teams, Firefly can also be used as a sub-DPS in various team compositions.

Advantages of Ruan Mei over Firefly

Ruan Mei can buff her allies’ attack, allowing them to deal greater damage.

Ruan Mei can perform exceptionally well on every team she is placed in.

Less chance of power creep since Bronya is an S-tier unit to this day.

While pulling for Firefly is a better choice during Honkai Star Rail 2.3, it is up to the players to decide what characters they should choose. Trailblazers can summon any unit they desire if they turn a blind eye to this gacha title’s rapidly growing meta.

