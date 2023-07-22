Fnatic vs. MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Group B will feature an elimination fixture between Fnatic and MAD Lions, who unexpectedly lost their previous matches against SK Gaming and Excel Esports, respectively. MAD Lions are already qualified for the LEC 2023 Season Finals because of their Spring Split victory. However, Fnatic must win the tournament to secure a spot at the Season Finals and potentially qualify for the League of Legends Worlds in 2023.

Ahead of the highly anticipated LEC 2023 Summer Split encounter between Fnatic and MAD Lions, let's delve into the teams' recent form and crucial statistics.

Preview of Fnatic vs. MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split

The upcoming matches at the LEC 2023 Summer Group Stage (Image via LoL Esports)

Prediction

Despite their previous underwhelming LEC Splits, Fnatic opened their Summer season on a high note. Their impressive run included a record of nine wins and two losses, which helped them secure a second-place finish in the Regular Season. Iván "Razork" Martín and Oh "Noah" Hyeon-taek truly stood out with their exceptional performances.

However, in a surprising twist, Fnatic faltered against SK Gaming, resulting in a disheartening 0-2 series loss. As a result, their chances in the tournament are hanging by a thread. To make it to the LEC Season Finals, they not only need to secure a victory in the upcoming match, but they must win the entire split. This is due to their current placement in the ninth position, making it crucial for them to reach the top six in order to qualify.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, are in a comfortable spot to qualify despite suffering a disappointing defeat against Excel Esports. This is because they won the LEC 2023 Spring Split.

In terms of qualification for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Playoffs, G2 Esports and Excel Esports have already secured their spots. This leaves only two spots up for grabs.

When it comes to the outcome of the upcoming match, Fnatic will likely overcome MAD Lions with a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-Head

Fnatic and MAD Lions faced off against each other a total of 19 times. The former grabbed 12 wins, while the latter came out on top seven times.

Previous result

Fnatic lost their previous series 0-2 against SK Gaming in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

Meanwhile, MAD Lions lost 0-2 against Excel Esports in the same stage.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split Roster

Fnatic

Top: Oscarinin

Jungle: Razork

Mid: Humanoid

Bottom: Noah

Support: Trymbi

MAD Lions

Top: Chasy

Jungle: Elyoya

Mid: Nisqy

Bottom: Carzzy

Support: Hylissang

Livestream details

On July 22, 2023, at 9:00 am PT/9:30 pm IST, the live broadcast of the Fnatic vs. MAD Lions matchup in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split will be available on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the LEC.