Fortnite Chapter 2 doesn't feel like 'Fortnite' at all

A few weeks ago, we talked about the recent stagnation that Fortnite has seen. In 2019, the game’s revenue saw a significant drop, something the developers had hoped to fix this season, with improved features and new releases.

However, that has not happened. Of late, we have seen notable Fortnite players like SypherPK, Ninja, and Bugha complain about the game. Further, various Content Creators recently accused Epic of releasing ‘Clickbait’ updates. The season has also been marred with multiple delays with the release of some crucial new features (cars!).

Now, a popular 3D artist and Fortnite player, 'Blizzy' has made further comments on the current Fortnite season, and it doesn’t sound good.

Blizzy: Fortnite Chapter 2 doesn’t feel like the Fortnite we know

A few days ago, Blizzy posted the following tweet on his wall. Although he claims that it is quite an unpopular opinion, Fortnite players seemed to agree.

Unpopular opinion: Chapter 2 doesn’t feel like Fortnite — Blizzy (@Blizzy) August 6, 2020

Fans explained that Epic has been guilty of ‘hyping’ people up with what seems like storyline updates, only to later confirm that it was just a new crossover of some sort.

One fan said that he had called the differences when Season 2 was first released, and blamed features such as lighting, graphics and the apparent increase in realism for the situation. Blizzy goes on to compare Fortnite’s Chapter 2 with ‘diarrhea’.

Some fans went ahead and corrected Blizzy. According to them his opinion is far from unpopular. On the contrary, it seems to be a very popular opinion that more and more Content Creators associated with Fortnite seem to have, nowadays.

In the past, we saw SypherPk compare Fortnite with other games such as COD: Warzone and Valorant.

He argues that the pacing of the game has been problematic for far too long. He explained that in other games, there is better distribution of action throughout the map, and players can engage with enemies mid-flight, as well.

In Fortnite however, the action is not well distributed, and it often happens that there are no more than ten people left after the second or the third circle. Earlier, getting more than ten kills was fairly easy, but now it has become a near impossible feat. You can watch his comments in the video posted below.

WATCH: SypherPK on Fortnite's biggest issue

Regardless, the one certain thing is that Fortnite developers need to notice the increasing negative feedback, and act to solve issues before it’s too late!