Fortnite Season 4: New glitch allows players to win games while spectating

Over recent months, many Fortnite players and content creators have had various issues with the game. People have complained about lack of new content, bugs and glitches, and fundamental server issues.

As a result, various notable Fortnite content creators have either quit, or threatened to leave. Further, we have seen SypherPK talk in detail about multiple problems that Fortnite's developers need to solve.

For now, it seems like this trend of players finding random bugs in the game will continue. Various users on Twitter recently reported a new glitch that allowed players to win games without, well, winning them. Additionally, the glitch has now been reported to be fixed, which means that Fortnite players can no longer make use of it to earn wins that they do not deserve!

Fortnite Season 4: New glitch allows players to win games without winning them

For this glitch to work, you had to follow a rather specific procedure. You might have noticed the multiple Quinjet Patrol sites guarded by the Stark robots. The locations are where you will find the flying drones that can be shot down to obtain various Mythic weapons, in addition to the Stark Industries Energy Rifle.

Firstly, You need to enter a match. Then, you have to land near one of the many Quinjet Patrol sites that show up as little blue markers on the Fortnite map. Once there, grab a weapon and knock down one of the many Stark Robots guarding the site. However, make sure not to destroy it.

Image Credits: FatAndi, YouTube

You have to then carry it to a safer location, where you can easily hack it. Once done, you need to kill off your character, and spectate the rest of the game. For the glitch to work, you must watch the game until somebody ends up winning.

That is it. Following the above steps reportedly let players win a match. However, as already mentioned, the glitch is fixed, and doing so will no longer result in a win!

You can see the video below to gain further information about the glitch.