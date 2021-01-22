Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 XP Coin locations: All 9 XP Coin locations on the map

XP coins hvae been absent from Fortnite for a good amount of time now. As of last week however, the XP coins have made a glorious return to Fortnite.

Epic Games changed the way the entire challenge system worked in the game with the advent of Season 5 in Fortnite. Players don't really have to grind that hard for XP anymore, but it's still a task.

XP coins make the lives of players easier, because they have the opportunity to accumulate approximately 68,000 XP by collecting all the coins in a week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 XP Coin Locations

Like last week, there are a total of 9 locations where the XP coins can be found in Fortnite. Out of these 9 coins, 1 is a golden coin and is worth 15,000 XP. There are two purple coins and they're worth 10,300 XP each. The blue coins are worth 6,500 XP and are two in number. Finally. there are four green coins and they're worth 5,000 XP each.

The orange coin can be found in Stealthy Stronghold. It's located inside the crashed helicopter. Under this helicopter is a chest that players can loot for extra items. Players need to break the helicopter with their pickaxe to reveal the coin. However, this place is a hot drop at this point, so it's technically swarming with enemies.

Not to forget, the Predator also lurks here, so players need to be careful about this spot. If players can eliminate the Predator here, and if they own the battle pass, they will immediately unlock the Predator skin. Other than that, the Predator drops some interesting loot, which includes his cloaking device as well.

Just like last week, the blue coins are also found in water. The first blue coin can be found in the water towards the West of Slurpy Swamp. The second blue coin can be found towards the South East of Catty Corner, in the cove.

The green coins are located in the desert biome and can be found pretty easily. Players can refer to the video for more details with respect to the location of the coins. The locations of the coins have been marked on the map as well.

The XP coins come in handy because they give players an additional boost. For those who're really interested in maxing out their battle pass tiers in Fortnite, every single bit of XP is important, so these coins really help ease out the grind.

Fortnite also happened to release the Future War bundle, which contains the Sarah Connor skin and the T-800 skin, along with two new back blings, one emote, and one harvesting tool. This set can be purchased from the item store itself.