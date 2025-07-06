Fossilight in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, Rarity, and Seed price

Fossilight in Grow a Garden is a fruit introduced with the Prehistoric Update on July 5, 2025. The crop is worth a lot of money but can't be acquired easily. Fortunately, there are a couple of ways you can get the opportunity to roll for the plant again. However, some players might want to learn everything about the crop before investing any resources into acquiring it.
This article lists all available information for Fossilight in Grow a Garden.
Exploring Fossilight in Grow a Garden
Fossilight stats
- Rarity: Divine
- Harvest Type: Multiple
- Base Weight: 4kg
- Base Sell Value: 88,000 Sheckles
How to acquire Fossilight in Grow a Garden
Fossilight, as of this writing, can only be acquired via the Ancient Seed and Exotic Ancient Seed Pack. The titular kernel has a 0.5% chance of dropping from both.
Here are all the seeds you can acquire from the Ancient Pack and their drop chances:
- Boneboo - 10%
- Firefly Fern - 4.5%
- Fossilight - 0.5%
- Horned Dinoshroom - 20%
- Paradise Petal - 25%
- Stonebite - 40%
Ancient Seed Pack
There are two ways to acquire the Ancient Seed Pack:
- Completing Dino Quests: Speak to Blaire, the NPC at the center of the arena. Select the "Show me the quest" option. It will provide you with a list of three daily objectives. Completing one of them will provide the Seed Pack as a reward. These quests refresh every 12 hours. Thus, you can earn one Seed Pack daily. Furthermore, you can complete all three objectives and claim their rewards to fill up the weekly progress bar. Whenever you reach specific checkpoints on the same meter, you'll be rewarded with Ancient Seed Packs.
- Crafting: You can craft an Ancient Seed Pack by using the Crafting Bench next to Blaire. However, creating one will require a dinosaur egg and 5.5 million Sheckles. Furthermore, the crafting time will be one hour.
Exotic Ancient Seed Pack
The Exotic Pack can be purchased through the Limited-Time Shop by spending Robux. As the name suggests, these packs will only be available for a limited time and will then go out of stock. When they do, simply wait for some time. Keep checking frequently until you see that they're up for sale again.
Here is the price for different quantities of the Pack:
- 1 Pack: 199 Robux
- 3 Packs: 575 Robux
- 10 Packs: (currently on discount) 1,699 Robux
That was all about Fossilight in Grow a Garden.
