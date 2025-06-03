Nectarine Seed Grow a Garden: Seed price, rarity, and more

The Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees Event brought a host of new Seeds to the experience, with Nectarine being among the most valuable additions. This Seed develops into the Nectarine Fruit once sown on your farm, which has the third-highest sale value of all Fruits in the update. You can acquire this Seed during the limited-time Bizzy Bees Event, after which it will become inaccessible through regular means.
This guide goes over the nitty-gritty of Nectarine, providing you with various details like Seed price and harvest time.
Breaking down the Nectarine Seed in Grow a Garden
Seed price
The Nectarine Seed is event-exclusive and available for purchase from the Honey Shop for 25 Honey, if included in the shop stock. You can bypass the stock RNG completely by purchasing the Seed for 399 Robux instead.
Honey serves as the primary currency of the event and can only be acquired during the hourly Swarm Event. The Swarm Event causes a swarm of bees to fly server-wide and randomly pollinate Fruits on farms. Pollinated Fruits can then be given to the NPC Onett in the middle of the map to receive Honey in return.
The Pollinated Fruits-to-Honey exchange rate is not one-to-one; rather, it depends on the weight of the Fruit given away. You must offer 10 kgs of Pollinated Fruits to receive 10 Honey units in return. We recommend not selling these Fruits so that you may receive Honey in return.
Since the Bizzy Bees event ends on June 7, 2025, we recommend grabbing at least one Nectarine Seed before it becomes unavailable.
Rarity, sell value, and yield type
The Nectarine Seed develops into the Mythical Nectarine Fruit within a few minutes of sowing it. Once the Fruit is ready to harvest, you can sell it at the Merchant’s for a base value of 36,100 Sheckles. This selling price will increase based on the applied Mutations and size of the Fruit.
Nectarine is a Multi-Harvest type Fruit, which means once you plant it, it will remain there no matter how many times you harvest it. This makes it generally more valuable than single-harvest type species since you can continue to reap its benefits for as long as you like.
FAQs
How to get Nectarine Seed in Grow a Garden
The Nectarine Seed can be bought from the Honey Shop for 25 Honey.
What is the selling price of the Nectarine Fruit in Grow a Garden?
The Nectarine Fruit can be sold for a base price of 36,100 Sheckles.
What rarity does the Nectarine Fruit belong to in Grow a Garden?
The Nectarine Fruit belongs to the Mythical rarity.
