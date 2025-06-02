Sunflower Seed Grow a Garden: How to get, Rarity, Harvest time, and more

The Sunflower in Grow a Garden is among the most valuable crops in the game, producing Flowers that sell for hundreds of thousands of Sheckles. It was introduced with the Bizzy Bees Event on May 31, 2025. You can obtain it through the brand-new Flower Seed Pack, but the odds of getting it are fairly low.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sunflower Seed in Grow a Garden.

How to get

Sunflower in the Flower Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

The Sunflower is one of the handful of plants that grow Flowers instead of Fruits in this experience. It is currently the rarest Flower in the game, and the seed for its plant can be obtained from the Flower Seed Pack. This Seed Pack is purchasable in the Honey Shop for 10 Honey and is accessible as part of the Bizzy Bees Event. From the Seed Pack, you have a 0.5% chance to acquire the Sunflower.

The Bizzy Bees Event introduces the Swarm Event, which prompts a swarm of bees to pollinate the player’s crops every hour. Pollination triggers the Pollinated Mutation in Fruits, which can then be given to the Onett NPC in the middle of the map. In exchange for Pollinated Fruits, you will receive Honey, the main currency of the event.

If you wish to skip the Honey grind, you can buy the Flower Seed Pack for 199 Robux instead.

Rarity, harvest time, sell value, and yield type

The Swarm Event countdown (Image via Roblox)

The Sunflower is a Divine-rarity Flower that takes close to 30 minutes to bloom, making its growth speed one of the slowest. Even with its slow growth pace, its yield is among the highest in the game, making it well worth the time it takes to blossom. On average, the Sunflower sells for 135,000 Sheckles, matching the Mushroom’s selling price as the highest in the game.

Unlike the Mushroom, however, the Sunflower is a Multi-Harvest type crop, which means that you won’t have to re-plant it after harvesting it. Once you plant it on your farm, it will continue its growth cycle until it is removed manually. As such, its overall value is higher than that of the Mushroom.

FAQs

How to get the Sunflower Seed in Grow a Garden

The Sunflower Seed has a 0.5% chance to drop from the Flower Seed Pack as a part of the Bizzy Bees Event.

How much does the Sunflower sell for in Grow a Garden?

The Sunflower sells for an average of 135,000 Sheckles. Its selling price may vary based on Mutations and Flower weight.

What rarity does the Sunflower belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Sunflower is a Divine-rarity Flower, being one of the few species belonging to this rarity.

