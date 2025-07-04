Liberty Lily Grow a Garden guide: Rarity, price, and harvest value

With the Grow a Garden 4th of July Update, the game added two new Seeds to the experience: the Rare Liberty Lily and the Legendary Firework Flower. The Liberty Lily is a new limited-time Seed that is only available for one day, July 4, 2025. It was added as part of the aforementioned update to commemorate the US Independence Day. Once the holiday ends, it will become inaccessible along with the rest of the update contents.

Here’s a quick look at the Liberty Lily, giving you information on its acquisition process, sell value, rarity, and yield type.

Breaking down the Liberty Lily in Grow a Garden

How to get and Seed price

The 4th of July Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Liberty Lily is exclusive to the 4th of July Shop, which is currently available for everyone to access. From this shop, the Liberty Lily can be purchased for 650,000 Sheckles apiece. You can buy up to five of its Seeds for a total of 3.25 million Sheckles. If you wish to circumvent the five-Seed limit, you may buy it for 519 Robux each instead.

Since the 4th of July Shop lasts just one day, there is no RNG involved with the acquisition of its contents. Its stock will remain static until the end of the holiday on July 5, 2025.

The Liberty Lily is priced fairly reasonably; the price tag makes it feasible for a beginner to acquire within a reasonable amount of time. Mid- to late-game players can easily acquire all five available in the stock, giving them the opportunity to reap the benefits that accompany the Liberty Lily Flowers.

Rarity, harvest value, and yield type

The Liberty Lily Flowers (Image via Roblox)

The Liberty Lily has been assigned the Rare rarity, and its limited nature makes it one of the rarest Rare-rarity species in the game. It matures into a Multi-Harvest type plant that continuously produces Flowers until you choose to remove it from your farm. This makes it quite valuable since your return on investment will be quite high, particularly once Mutations are applied.

Each Liberty Lily Flower sells for a base value of 30,000 Sheckles. For a mid-game player, the Lily provides plenty of value to warrant keeping it on the farm for the long haul. With a few Mutations stacked, each Flower can potentially sell for millions, effectively showering you in Sheckles in no time.

FAQs

How can I get the Liberty Lily in Grow a Garden?

The Liberty Lily can be purchased for 650,000 Sheckles or 519 Robux from the 4th of July Shop on July 4, 2025 only.

What is the base sell value of the Liberty Lily Flower in Grow a Garden?

An average Liberty Lily Flower will sell for around 30,000 Sheckles.

Is the Grow a Garden 4th of July Shop permanent?

No, the 4th of July Shop will only remain active for the day and expire on July 5, 2025.

