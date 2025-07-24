FragPunk patch notes (July 23, 2025): New Lancer Aura, Mirror Clash LTM, Shardverse Tour, and more

The latest batch of FragPunk patch notes has been released for all regions on July 23, 2025. The latest update has brought forth a massive wave of change. First and foremost, players are getting their hands on a brand-new Lancer, Aura, who will undoubtedly challenge the ongoing character meta in the game. Furthermore, a new LTM is set to release on July 24, 2025, and beyond that, major quality-of-life changes have also been incorporated to help improve the gameplay experience.In this article, we will explore all the new additions and changes brought forth by the FragPunk patch notes for July 23, 2025. Read below to know more. FragPunk patch notes for July 23, 2025Here's a look at all the new additions and changes that have been introduced with the FragPunk patch notes for July 23, 2025:LancersNew Lancer Aura will officially launch on July 24th!Aura is a musician from the &quot;Yong&quot; Shard, skilled in healing and support, as well as debuffing enemies. She can use her &quot;Soul Beacon&quot; to possess a teammate, providing both healing and firepower support, and can enhance her own and her allies' maximum health with her skill &quot;Soul Guardian&quot;. Additionally, &quot;Harmonic Tide&quot; can detect enemies and create an area that accelerates allies while slowing down foes. Never underestimate Aura; she is the embodiment of music and power!EventsThe &quot;Shardverse Tour&quot; event will officially launch on July 24th. The event challenges will be divided into multiple stages, and completing challenges in each stage will allow participants to receive a variety of rewards! By participating in the event, players can obtain the following rewards for free: Spider skin - Lead Medic, Headgear - Lost Skull, Arm Ornament - Smoky Mountains, Lancer Banner - Summer Getaway, Stickers - Shardverse Tour, Stickers - Tidal Fury, Stickers - Summer Rabbit, Stickers - Voice of Fury, Stickers - Nitro's Cocktail, Charm - Iridescent Speaker, Charm - Violet Headset, Charm - Mini Piano, Kill Counter - Colorful Cassette, Spray - Summer Skies, Spotlight - Note, Name Card - Shardverse Tour, Basic Sticker Pack x10, Rising Tempest Sticker Pack x10, and Glunite Coins x500. Join the event and claim your generous rewards!The &quot;Mirror Clash+&quot; limited-time mode will officially launch on July 24th. Compete against enemies using the same Lancer and weapons in this music-themed mode! Participate in the event to claim rewards including the Lancer skin - Kismet: Inked Horizon, Sticker - Shark With Shoes, Ultra Can x1, Basic Sticker Pack x3, Rising Tempest - Sticker Pack x1, Rising Tempest - Decoration Pack x1, and 600 Glunite Coins.&quot;Tour Check-In&quot; event will officially launch on July 24th. Log in during the event period to claim rewards including Headwear - Bunny Ears, Ultra Can x3, Rising Tempest - Basic Decoration Pack x2, 550 Glunite Coins and so on.Try out skins to win bundle coupons! During the event, using the &quot;Tidal Fury&quot; series weapon skins in the training base will grant you a coupon worth 500 FragPunk Coins, which can be used for bundles related to the &quot;Tidal Fury.&quot; By completing event challenges, you can also receive rewards such as a Basic Sticker Pack x1 and 100 Glunite Coins!The brand new Lancer Aura will go live on July 24th! Experience this new character and complete challenges to claim rewards including Sticker - Soul Note, Sticker - Cuddly Aura, Ultra Can x1, Basic Sticker Pack x2 and 1000 Glunite Coins.Here come new Shard Cards! Vol. 3 adds brand-new Shard Cards to the battle. During the event, these newly updated Shard Cards will appear more frequently in Shard Clash and Chaos Clash.You might be interested in: FragPunk Pathojen guide: All abilities and how to playNew Shard Cards for Shard Clash:Drought: Drains on the map are dry.Stand Up Straight: Enemies can't crouch or slide.Enduring Traps: Allied trap effects last 50% longer.Music Bomb: Obtain a &quot;music bomb,&quot; which drowns out the hearing of enemies in range temporarily.Healthy Sprint: The lower your HP, the faster you move.Beat Runner: Jumping to the rhythm of the prompts boosts movement speed.Scoot and Shoot: Increase movement speed while firing continuously.Shield Break Charge: After losing extra HP, weapon damage and movement speed + 20% for 6s.Dancing King: While dancing, a shield that blocks bullets and projectiles appears around you.Bot Dance: Perform a mechanical dance to summon armed bots.Feel the Bass: Upon landing, generate a sound wave all around you that deals damage to enemies, ignoring obstacles.Sonic Boom: When firing, there is a chance to release a shockwave that knocks enemies down.Silent Planting: [Converter]: No sound during planting.Note Collection: [Treasures] drop buffs that can stack.Battle Drummer: A drum set appears in your spawn site. After playing, it grants the player a random buff..Dance Floor: A dance floor is generated on the map, forcing players to dance.New Shard Cards for Chaos Clash:Music Bomb: Obtain a &quot;music bomb,&quot; which drowns out the hearing of enemies in range temporarily.Healthy Sprint: The lower your HP, the faster you move.Beat Runner: Jumping to the rhythm of the prompts boosts movement speed.Scoot and Shoot: Increase movement speed while firing continuously.Dancing King: While dancing, a shield that blocks bullets and projectiles appears around you.Feel the Bass: Upon landing, generate a sound wave all around you that deals damage to enemies, ignoring obstacles.Sonic Boom: When firing, there is a chance to release a shockwave that knocks enemies down.Dance Floor: A dance floor is generated on the map, forcing players to dance.Check out: 5 best Lancers for beginners in FragPunkStore updates with FragPunk patch notes for July 23, 2025In this update, we will introduce brand new Lancer and weapon skins:[Tidal Fury]: A brand new Extreme Lancer skin bundle will be available in the store on July 24th. With themes of summer, bands, and ocean tides, enjoy the unique melodies of these five Lancers![Pop Idol]: A brand new Extreme Lancer skin will be available in the store on July 24th. The music of Aura once shone.on the DJ Controller.That's everything that you need to know about the FragPunk patch notes for July 23, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.If you're interested, you can also check out:Is FragPunk available on PS4 and Xbox One?FragPunk crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixesFragPunk minimum and recommended system requirements