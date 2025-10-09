FragPunk Season 3 patch notes have gone live, and the latest update has brought forth a range of new content. For starters, we have a brand-new Lancer, new events, and a few new Shard Cards, which will definitely shake up the meta in-game.In this article, we will explore all the new changes brought forth by the FragPunk Season 3 patch notes. Read below to know more.All changes introduced with FragPunk Season 3 patch notesThe FragPunk Season 3 patch notes have incorporated the following changes and additions to the game:LancersCounterfeitAs a thief from a lower-class background, Counterfeit has honed extraordinary special abilities on the streets, excelling in reconnaissance and area disruption. Counterfeit can use &quot;Thieves Like Us&quot; to create a perfect mirage of herself to deceive enemies. She can also utilize &quot;Shadowplay&quot; to become temporarily invulnerable, allowing her to easily traverse dangerous areas. Meanwhile, &quot;Boom Boom&quot; can catch unsuspecting enemies off guard, injuring and stunning them. Don't be fooled by her mirages!Map and gameplay changesArcadeHere's a look at the Limited-Time Modes that have been introduced with the FragPunk Season 3 patch notesDeck Gear Up mode will be available to play from September 25th to November 19th.The game mode Blitz Ballet will be available to play from October 9th to October 22nd, and again from November 20th to December 3rd.Mirror Clash+ mode, an upgraded adjustment based on the Mirror Clash mode, will be available to play from September 30th to November 12th.Shard CardsShard cards will be updated in Shard Clash, Chaos Clash, and Outbreak modes on October 9th, October 23rd, and November 13th. For a period of time after each update, the appearance rate of new shard cards in matches will be increased.The Shard Clash mode will have its first shard card update on October 9th: 19 new shard cards will be added with the FragPunk Season 3 patch notes.The Chaos Clash mode will have its first shard card update on October 9th: 12 new shard cards will be added.For Shard Clash: 9 new Shard Cards will be added on October 9th:For Team Deathmatch &amp; Free For All &amp; Kill Confirmed: 13 new shard cards will be added, and 13 shard cards will be removed.For Capture The Core and Deck Deathmatch, 4 new shard cards will be added.StoreUpdated the permanent prize pool, adding the ultimate melee weapon skin - Nightmare. After the update, the ultimate melee weapon skin - Nature's Touch will no longer be available from the permanent prize pool but can still be unlocked with ultimate materials.The brand new Extreme crossover weapon skin bundle, &quot;Heartfelt Friends&quot; will be launched on October 9th, featuring delightful little animals arriving in Acme!The brand new Extreme Lancer skin bundle, &quot;Spectral Sailor,&quot; will be launched on October 9th. Introducing the new Lancer Counterfeit, who also harbors a greedy pirate dream![Speedrunner]: The Ultimate Weapon Limited Prize Pool will open on October 9th, featuring 1 Ultimate weapon skin and 4 Rare weapon skins. Rewards are not duplicated, and you can obtain all items with a maximum of 9 draws!UpdatesA new rank “Ace&quot; has been added. The Ace rank is positioned above Master and below PunkMaster. The required ranking points to reach the Master rank remain unchanged.StickersThe S2 Seasonal Sticker Pack (Rising Tempest) will be removed after the update, and the S3 Seasonal Sticker Bundle will be introduced.The S2 Seasonal Decoration Pack (Rising Tempest) will be removed after the update, and the S3 Seasonal Decoration Bundle will be introduced.ConsoleThe Xbox platform now supports Game Pass Standard and Game Pass Core benefits.The Xbox platform's Game Pass trial skin has been updated. The original trial skin, the &quot;Groovy Night&quot; series, has been replaced with the &quot;Sleek Beasts&quot; series skin.Shard Card Update Details (FragPunk Season 3 patch notes)New FragPunk Shard Cards for Shard Clash on October 9th:Feinting Flash: Dropping your weapon generates a flashbang.Skill Replacement: When controllable objects, skill summons, or mirages are destroyed, allies regain skill uses.Shadow Leap: [Kill]: You can teleport to the enemy's location.I'm a Bullet: Be able to hide inside dropped firearms.Say Goodnight: Launch a wave of light forward. Any enemy hit is put to sleep.Teleport Light Wave: Launch a wave of light forward. Any enemy hit is teleported to a random but safe location.Hand Off: You can pass the [Converter] to an ally while carrying it.Hot Potato: Carrying the [Converter] for too long causes continuous damage.Door Reset: Before Converter is planted, whenever a door is destroyed, all players are teleported to spawn and match time +15s.Group Charge: [Join Forces]: Movement speed +15%.Parting Healing: [Deathrattles]: Teammates regen 30 HP.Converter Shield: Planting the [Converter] generates a two-way bulletproof shield around it.Critical Reload: [Headshot]: Load 5 ammo into your mag.Clone Healing: Having same Lancer or controllable gadgets, skill summons, and Counterfeit's mirage in your team grants allies extra HP regen speed.Swift Vanguard: Controllable gadgets, skill summons, and Counterfeit's mirage gain increased movement speed and extra HP.Barrier Buster: Controllable gadgets, skill summons, and Counterfeit's mirage damage enemy gadgets within a certain range.High Speed Crash: After use: Max HP +50 and movement speed +50% for 5s. Crashing into enemies can kill them.Free Spree: No ammo consumption for 20s after the prep phase ends.Flash Bullet: The last [bullet] in the mag generates a flashbang where it hits.New FragPunk Shard Cards for Chaos Clash on October 9th:Feinting Flash: Dropping your weapon generates a flashbang.Shadow Leap: [Kill]: You can teleport to the enemy's location.I'm a Bullet: Be able to hide inside dropped firearms.Say Goodnight: Launch a wave of light forward. Any enemy hit is put to sleep.Teleport Light Wave: Launch a wave of light forward. Any enemy hit is teleported to a random but safe location.Hand Off: You can pass the [Converter] to an ally while carrying it.Door Reset: Before Converter is planted, whenever a door is destroyed, all players are teleported to spawn and match time +15s.Group Charge: [Join Forces]: Movement speed +25%.Parting Healing: [Deathrattles]: Teammates regen 100% HP.Swift Vanguard: Controllable gadgets, skill summons, and Counterfeit's mirage gain increased movement speed and extra HP.High Speed Crash: After use: Max HP +50 and movement speed +50% for 5s. Crashing into enemies can kill them.Free Spree: No ammo consumption for 20s after the prep phase ends.New FragPunk Shard Cards for Outbreak on October 9th:Shard Cards for both sides:Lucky Cat: Shard Points earned + 20%.Shard Cards for Parasites only:Glide: Hold jump to fall slower.Shadow Leap: [Kill]: You can teleport to the enemy's location.Group Charge: Movement speed +15%.Shard Cards for Survivors only:Rally Horn: Buff nearby allies with healing and damage reduction. No ammo is used while firing.High Speed Crash: After use: Max HP +50 and movement speed +50%. Crashing into enemies can kill them.Grenade Mode: While holding a primary weapon, you can switch it to grenade mode.Gun Tune-Up: Inspecting weapons gradually increases their damage, up to a maximum of +50%.Extra Projectiles: Utility guns fire two extra [projectiles].New FragPunk Shard Cards for Team Deathmatch &amp; Free For All &amp; Kill Confirmed:Kill Reward: Earn extra 0.4 Shard Points per kill.Explosion Specialist: Explosive damage +25%.Extra Pellets: Shotgun: Fire extra pellets per shot.Quick Charge: Melee attack charge time -40%.Blood Frenzy: Instantly regain 50 HP upon killing an enemy in melee, and briefly increase movement speed.Ready to Strike: When charging a melee weapon, movement speed +20%.Desperate Speed: The lower your HP, the faster you move.Battle-Hardened: [Injured]: Increases the damage you deal.Relativistic Bullets： [Bullet]: Steal enemy movement speed 10%.Close-Quarters Expert: Melee damage +50%.Reactive Armor: Gain an one-time shield with high damage reduction.Ricochet: [Bullet]: Ricochet up to 3 times.Dullahans: Your head becomes invulnerable flames.Shard Cards removed from Team Deathmatch &amp; Free For All &amp; Kill Confirmed with FragPunk Season 3 patch notes:Holistic Deadicine: [Kill]: Regain 60 HP.Shard Thief: [Kill]: Steal 4% of enemy Shard Points.Quick Reload: Reload speed +50%.From the Hip: Reduce 50% hipfire spread.Full Moon: Gain Werewolf power.Healing Reload: Gain 20 HP each time you reload.In Perfect Health: Regain 3% of your max HP per second.Expert Juggler: Movement speed +30% and damage reduction +25% when switching from your primary weapon after firing.Extended Reach: Melee range +50%.Anti-Healing Bullets: [Bullet]: Prevent enemies from recovering HP for 12s.Quick Shot: Fire rate +15%.Bottomless Mag: Firing does not consume ammo.Choke: Shotguns: reduce spread significantly.New FragPunk Shard Cards for Capture The Core and Deck Deathmatch:Shadow Cat: A shadow cat follows you, pouncing on and blinding nearby enemies.Silence is Golden: Killing a silenced enemy grants 3 extra Shard Points.Grenade Mode: While holding a primary weapon, you can switch it to grenade mode.Balloon Ride: You can equip a balloon and float in the air.That's everything you need to know about the FragPunk Season 3 patch notes.You can also check out our other guides below:FragPunk Serket guide: All abilities and how to playFragPunk Spider guide: All abilities and how to playFragPunk Kismet guide: All abilities and how to playFragPunk Nitro guide: All abilities and how to play