What can we expect from FragPunk Season 3?

FragPunk Season 3 is almost here and is set to go live for all regions on October 9, 2025. Players are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on the latest season and all the new content that the developers have to offer. Luckily, Bad Guitar Studio does have quite a lot in store for the community, and we are sure that the latest season is going to be quite exciting.In this article, we will explore all the additions and changes that will be coming to FragPunk Season 3. Read below to know more. All expected changes coming in FragPunk Season 3New lancer With the latest seasonal patch, we will see the introduction of Counterfeit in the game. Counterfeit's kit excels in providing skill damage, detecting enemies, and delaying and denying entry to different areas of the map. She serves as a controller character who can utilize various abilities to maintain control over segments of the map. The addition of Counterfeit in FragPunk Season 3 will definitely alter the lancer meta in the game. We expect to see new team compositions and Lancer synergies emerge after her release. Read more: When does FragPunk Season 3 start?New eventsFragPunk definitely excels in keeping players entertained throughout a season. With the debut of a new season, the developers have a plethora of new events in store for the community, and we are sure that it's going to be quite a treat to experience them. There is going to be a range of free rewards and other collectible goodies, all of which can be unlocked by simply tuning into the events and participating in them. Shard CardsIt has been confirmed that with the release of FragPunk Season 3, we will see the introduction of new Shard Cards in the game. Here's a look at the four new additions that will be implemented with the new season:Shadow Leap: Players can teleport to the enemy's location.I'm a Bullet: Players will be able to hide inside dropped firearms in the game.Say Goodnight: A wave of light will be launched forward when used by players, and any enemy that comes in contact with it will be rendered unconscious.Teleport Light Wave: Similar to the previous card, using this will launch a wave of light forward, and any enemies that get hit by it will be teleported to a random, but safe location on the map. That's everything that you need to know about the expected changes in the upcoming season of FragPunk.