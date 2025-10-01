What can we expect from FragPunk Season 3?

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 01, 2025 04:13 GMT
FragPunk Season 3
FragPunk gameplay (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

FragPunk Season 3 is almost here and is set to go live for all regions on October 9, 2025. Players are undoubtedly excited to get their hands on the latest season and all the new content that the developers have to offer. Luckily, Bad Guitar Studio does have quite a lot in store for the community, and we are sure that the latest season is going to be quite exciting.

Ad

In this article, we will explore all the additions and changes that will be coming to FragPunk Season 3. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming in FragPunk Season 3

New lancer

With the latest seasonal patch, we will see the introduction of Counterfeit in the game. Counterfeit's kit excels in providing skill damage, detecting enemies, and delaying and denying entry to different areas of the map. She serves as a controller character who can utilize various abilities to maintain control over segments of the map.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The addition of Counterfeit in FragPunk Season 3 will definitely alter the lancer meta in the game. We expect to see new team compositions and Lancer synergies emerge after her release.

Read more: When does FragPunk Season 3 start?

New events

FragPunk definitely excels in keeping players entertained throughout a season. With the debut of a new season, the developers have a plethora of new events in store for the community, and we are sure that it's going to be quite a treat to experience them. There is going to be a range of free rewards and other collectible goodies, all of which can be unlocked by simply tuning into the events and participating in them.

Ad
Ad

Shard Cards

It has been confirmed that with the release of FragPunk Season 3, we will see the introduction of new Shard Cards in the game. Here's a look at the four new additions that will be implemented with the new season:

  • Shadow Leap: Players can teleport to the enemy's location.
  • I'm a Bullet: Players will be able to hide inside dropped firearms in the game.
  • Say Goodnight: A wave of light will be launched forward when used by players, and any enemy that comes in contact with it will be rendered unconscious.
  • Teleport Light Wave: Similar to the previous card, using this will launch a wave of light forward, and any enemies that get hit by it will be teleported to a random, but safe location on the map.
Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the expected changes in the upcoming season of FragPunk.

If this article was to your liking, you can also check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications