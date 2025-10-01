When does FragPunk Season 3 start?

By Jay Sarma
Published Oct 01, 2025 03:13 GMT
FragPunk Season 3
FragPunk Season 3 key art (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

FragPunk Season 3 is right around the corner and has been confirmed for release on October 9, 2025. The upcoming seasonal patch has a lot of content in store, starting from the release of a new lancer, new events, and a plethora of other new additions to the game.

In this article, we will explore the release dates and times for FragPunk Season 3. Read below for a detailed brief.

FragPunk Season 3 start date and time for all regions

As stated above, the upcoming season of FragPunk will go live for all regions on October 9, 2025. Similar to previous seasonal releases, players can expect the latest update to be released at 4 pm PDT/ 7 pm EDT/ 4:30 am IST (next day).

There is going to be a short downtime as servers undergo maintenance, and the latest seasonal content gets patched into the game.

Here's a detailed list of the FP Season 3 start date and time for different regions across the globe:

Time ZoneDate and Time
Pacific Time (PT)October 9, 2025, at 4 pm
Mountain Time (MT)October 9, 2025, at 5 pm
Central Time (CT)October 9, 2025, at 6 pm
Eastern Time (ET)October 9, 2025, at 7 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 9, 2025, at 11 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)October 10, 2025, at 1 am
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)October 10, 2025, at 2 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)October 10, 2025, at 4:30 am
China Standard Time (CST)October 10, 2025, at 7 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)October 10, 2025, at 8 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)October 10, 2025, at 10 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)October 10, 2025, at 11 am
FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes: All Lancer changes, weapon buffs and nerfs, and more

With the latest, we are expecting the debut of a brand-new lancer, Counterfeit. Her kit specialises in detection and area delay. Furthermore, we also believe that the latest update will feature the addition of brand-new Shard Cards to the game, all of which will change-up the meta, and provide players with an immersive FPS experience.

That's everything that you need to know about FragPunk Season 3 release dates and times for different regions of the world.

bell-icon Manage notifications