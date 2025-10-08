FragPunk Season 3 start countdown: Release dates and times for all regions

FragPunk Season 3 is almost here, and we are definitely excited for the upcoming season. The latest update has a lot in store for the community, starting from the addition of new Shard Cards, events, a new character, and so much more. We are interested in seeing how the meta shifts with these new additions. In this article, we will explore the FragPunk Season 3 start countdown. Read below to know more. FragPunk Season 3 countdown: Release dates and times explored The upcoming season of FragPunk will go live for all regions on October 9, 2025, at 4 pm PT/ 11 pm UTC/ 4:30 am IST (next day). Players can expect a short downtime as all servers will go offline to incorporate all the new additions into the live build. There is no option to preload the upcoming seasonal content for the game on any platform. That said, here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for FragPunk Season 3:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)October 9, 2025, at 4 pmMountain Time (MT)October 9, 2025, at 5 pmCentral Time (CT)October 9, 2025, at 6 pmEastern Time (ET)October 9, 2025, at 7 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 9, 2025, at 11 pmEastern European Time (EET)October 10, 2025, at 1 amMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 10, 2025, at 2 amIndian Standard Time (IST)October 10, 2025, at 4:30 amChina Standard Time (CST)October 10, 2025, at 7 amJapan Standard Time (JST)October 10, 2025, at 8 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)October 10, 2025, at 10 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)October 10, 2025, at 11 amIn case you missed it: FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 patch notes: All Lancer changes, weapon buffs and nerfs, and moreAs we stated above, the upcoming season has a lot in store for the players. We have a brand-new Lancer, Counterfeit, who excels at controlling space and detecting enemies that are trying to breach your side. Furthermore, we are expecting the addition of five unique new Shard Cards, all of which will impact the meta in-gameLast but not least, we are expecting the addition of new battle pass, cosmetics, and a plethora of other free collectibles and events with the debut of the latest season. That's everything that you need to know about FP Season 3. For more related news and guides, check out:FragPunk Serket guide: All abilities and how to playFragPunk Spider guide: All abilities and how to playFragPunk Kismet guide: All abilities and how to playFragPunk Nitro guide: All abilities and how to play