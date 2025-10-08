FragPunk Season 3 start countdown: Release dates and times for all regions

  • home icon
By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 08, 2025 23:00 GMT
FragPunk Season 3 countdown
FragPunk gameplay (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

FragPunk Season 3 is almost here, and we are definitely excited for the upcoming season. The latest update has a lot in store for the community, starting from the addition of new Shard Cards, events, a new character, and so much more. We are interested in seeing how the meta shifts with these new additions.

In this article, we will explore the FragPunk Season 3 start countdown. Read below to know more.

FragPunk Season 3 countdown: Release dates and times explored

The upcoming season of FragPunk will go live for all regions on October 9, 2025, at 4 pm PT/ 11 pm UTC/ 4:30 am IST (next day). Players can expect a short downtime as all servers will go offline to incorporate all the new additions into the live build.

There is no option to preload the upcoming seasonal content for the game on any platform. That said, here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for FragPunk Season 3:

Time ZoneDate and Time
Pacific Time (PT)October 9, 2025, at 4 pm
Mountain Time (MT)October 9, 2025, at 5 pm
Central Time (CT)October 9, 2025, at 6 pm
Eastern Time (ET)October 9, 2025, at 7 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 9, 2025, at 11 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)October 10, 2025, at 1 am
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)October 10, 2025, at 2 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)October 10, 2025, at 4:30 am
China Standard Time (CST)October 10, 2025, at 7 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)October 10, 2025, at 8 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)October 10, 2025, at 10 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)October 10, 2025, at 11 am
As we stated above, the upcoming season has a lot in store for the players. We have a brand-new Lancer, Counterfeit, who excels at controlling space and detecting enemies that are trying to breach your side. Furthermore, we are expecting the addition of five unique new Shard Cards, all of which will impact the meta in-game

Last but not least, we are expecting the addition of new battle pass, cosmetics, and a plethora of other free collectibles and events with the debut of the latest season.

That's everything that you need to know about FP Season 3. For more related news and guides, check out:

Edited by Jay Sarma
