Call of Duty Warzone 2 has its fair share of unfortunate in-game glitches and bugs that hinder the gameplay experience. The most recent problem that has been plaguing the entire player base is the shadow ban, which kicks players out of the lobby when they score more kills.

What is a shadow ban

Shadow ban is a new method where suspected cheaters are not directly banned from the game itself. Instead, they are quietly moved to different lobbies, which consist of other flagged players, and get a taste of their own medicine. This is done primarily because cheaters tend to simply create a different account and log in to free-to-play games like Warzone 2.

To minimize the number of cheaters and prevent new accounts, Activision employs a shadow ban where flagged players can still play the game but leave out the innocent players from their crosshairs.

Players have reported being shadow banned for playing to the best of their abilities and securing double-digit kills in the game. Shadow ban is an interesting approach to maintaining lobbies clean and free of hack tool users. Any form of external assistance that can provide players with an unfair advantage over others in the lobby is heavily discouraged.

However, these features are only lines of code and can sometimes malfunction. This results in Warzone 2 shadow-banning innocent players who are just having a good day or genuinely playing the game well.

Let us take a look at the most recent shadow ban problems arising in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 shadow ban might be misfiring

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky There’s a bug in Warzone 2 where if you get 10 kills you get disconnected and shadowbanned LOL There’s a bug in Warzone 2 where if you get 10 kills you get disconnected and shadowbanned LOL https://t.co/L4OtXpxZct

One of the biggest hurdles for online multiplayer game developers for companies like Activision is to minimize the number of cheaters that inject themselves into different lobbies. Anti-cheat systems are ingrained in most titles like Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 which can get competitive as players fight to prove themselves on the battlefield.

Shadow ban issue

Several players and prominent content creators have reported that they may have been flagged by the system unintentionally and suffered a shadow ban. This will result in making the gaming experience for genuine and innocent players very difficult as it places them in compromised lobbies with other flagged players.

A sudden shadow ban could potentially disconnect players from their lobbies and force them to queue up once again for another match. Warzone 2 is a comparatively fresh Battle Royale title, but the player base expects developers to address this particular issue as soon as possible.

After much discussion, the majority of players who have experienced bogus shadow bans have collectively deduced that anyone with ten or more kills is likely to be reported by the system. This has proved to be a truly frustrating experience as players who spend countless hours in-game honing their combat skills get shadow banned simply for being “better”.

The publisher and developers have yet to officially post announcements addressing the wrongful shadow ban wave. Without any official statements, we cannot be sure whether or when a fix might make its way into the game. Enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter pages of Activision and Infinity Ward for the most up-to-date posts.

This concludes the most recent shadow ban issue around Warzone 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and the most efficient in-game bug fixes.

