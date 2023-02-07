G2 Esports vs NAVI at CS:GO IEM Katowice 2023 - Predictions, where to watch, and more

CS:GO fans all over the world have witnessed an exciting series of matches being played out at IEM Katowice 2023 over the last few days. As we enter the fourth day of the tournament, four CS:GO teams have sealed their slots for the playoffs, while the remaining teams will fight for the 2 last playoffs spots.

On Day 4 of the IEM Katowice 2023 Group Stage, one of the hottest teams on the international stage, G2 Esports, will take on CS:GO giants Natus Vincere in a best-of-three matchup. The winner of this Upper Finals matchup will qualify directly for the semi-finals, whereas the loser will enter the quarter-finals as a high seed.

G2 vs NAVI: Who will win this Upper Final matchup of CS:GO's IEM Katowice 2023?

Predictions

G2 Esports is currently one of the most dominant teams in CS:GO right now. The organization went through a rough patch in 2022. However, G2 were quick to find their form after adding two promising players to their roster, which included HooXi, an experienced in-game leader.

By December 2022, G2 had reached a form that helped them triumph in all the events they played. G2 has been unbeaten since their defeat to FaZe Clan in December, and has won 9 games in a row. They will be looking to add another to their win-streak upon encountering NAVI in the IEM Katowice Group Upper Finals.

NAVI, on the other hand, has found themselves in a rather tough spot. While their performances at the start of the year were not entirely disappointing, it just wasn't something you would typically see from this CIS roster. NAVI, however, did have a new roster addition, which has taken a toll on the team's chemistry.

Judging by NAVI's performances against Cloud9 and Team Liquid so far in the IEM Katowice Group Stage, they seem to have rectified the mistakes that led to their defeat at the BLAST Premier Spring Finals. NAVI is yet to lose a map at Katowice this year, and plan to continue their momentum until the end of the tournament.

G2 Esports, despite being favorites at the tournament, is likely to be stopped in their tracks by a NAVI side that is hungry to regain their lost glory. NiKo's incredible clutches and m0NESY's prowess on the AWP have been a driving force for G2's success. However, after losing to G2 twice in 2023 already, NAVI will be determined to defeat their toughest opponents and ascend to the top yet again.

Head-to-head

The current core of the G2 and NAVI rosters have faced off in 6 different occasions. Out of the 6 matches they've played, G2 has won 4, leaving NAVI with only 2 match wins. They've played a total of 11 maps over the course of those 6 matches, where G2 has won 8 and NAVI 3.

G2 and NAVI have encountered each other twice in 2023, with both matches coming in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023. Both of those matches ended in a 2-0 victory for G2 Esports.

Recent results

G2 Esports has won both of their matches in IEM Katowice 2023 so far. They kicked off their tournament campaign with a 2-0 win over BIG, followed by a dominant 2-0 victory over FaZe Clan.

Similar to G2, NAVI has also won both of their matches in the tournament. They defeated Cloud9 in their opening match, followed by a victory over Team Liquid. Both matches ended in a 2-0 win for the Ukrainian side.

Potential lineups

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyliev

" Kostyliev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov (IGL)

" Sharipov (IGL) Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerii " b1t " Vakhovskyi

" Vakhovskyi Andrii " npl " Kukharskyi

" Kukharskyi Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Coach)

G2 Esports

Nemanja " huNter- " Kovač

" Kovač Nikola " NiKo " Kovač

" Kovač Ilya " m0NESY " Osipov

" Osipov Justin " jks " Savage

" Savage Rasmus " HooXi " Nielsen (IGL)

" Nielsen (IGL) Jan "Swani" Müller (Coach)

Where to watch

CS:GO fans can catch the IEM Katowice 2023 live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel using this link. G2 Esports will take on Natus Vincere on February 7, 2023 at 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day).

