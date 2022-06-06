"Game is still hot garbage": Battlefield 2042 players are frustrated with graphical bugs that existed since launch

The upcoming season of Battlefield 2042 is set to add several new items, including a new specialist. While the exact content has not been announced, players can expect a turnaround of things that have so far gone wrong with the game. DICE has also claimed to have made several improvements in the quality of the game to remove many of the problems.

However, a recent video posted by a player has shown that some of the graphical bugs might still be in the game.

Bugs have been a major problem with Battlefield 2042, and this has been accepted officially. DICE and EA have claimed that the 2021 release has seen more bugs than any other addition to the series. Despite all the work done, some of the problems still seem to be there. Suffice it to say, fans aren't happy, as they expected things to have been sorted by now.

Battlefield 2042 players are irritated with the existing graphical bugs

The original post was made by Reddit user u/WuTangSR1, who shared an endgame clip where one of the specialist's faces looked distorted. It is an old bug that has been there since the start of the game. Despite the claims by DICE, it appears that the bug is still there.

Other players also expressed their unhappiness with the game. After all, DICE has made some bold claims about their patches in the past. Much of the work remains to be done as the game is about to kick off its first season. After observing the graphics, one fan cheekily asked whether it was a special port made for the Nintendo 64.

For some, Battlefield 2042's quality has been close to that of a mobile video game. It has been a rude wakeup call for some players who had serious expectations from it. The title was supposed to take the series to new highs, but sadly, that has not been the case.

Another fan blamed a part of the community who are satisfied quite easily. They claim that those fans will now say that the overall player base is too demanding and all they will need to wait for is the new season, which would solve all the problems.

Some users even spent twice the price of the base edition to get more content and early access. Much of the content that was promised is yet to be made available to the buyers.

Another player believes that all DICE needed to do was make an upgraded reskin of Battlefield 4. The game was released nearly a decade ago but is still loved by the fan base. The player added that DICE has instead managed to mess things up in the form of Battlefield 2042.

Some fans think that the specialists of the game are the major troublemakers. For some reason, DICE decided to add background stories and individualities to the characters. Sadly, the plan hasn't worked, and players have been vocally advocating for the removal of the specialists.

One player even ridiculed those who think that Battlefield 2042 can be salvaged.

One user claimed how the same problem is also there in Battlefield V, but DICE never bothered to fix it.

Another player angrily claimed that no direction that involves specialists can be the correct one. Players have repeatedly asked DICE to revert back to the older class system. However, DICE has so far maintained that specialists are a part of the franchise's future.

While some are hopeful with the upcoming season, Battlefield 2042 still has several problems. Unless those are removed, the new season and its content will also become affected by it and cause a lot of frustration for the fans.

