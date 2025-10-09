Gear progression guide for Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Gears are one of the most important aspects in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. You can farm and equip different types of Gear on your character to improve their combat abilities. While the Gear progression system is straightforward, it can be slightly confusing at the start of the game.

This article provides a complete Gear progression guide in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

Blue Protocol Star Resonance Gear progression guide

How to get Gears

Daily Unstable Dungeon (Image via A Plus)

There are a few different ways to get Gears in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, which are as follows:

Daily Unstable Space

Chaotic Realm

Gear Exchange

World Bosses

Daily Event Activities

The daily Unstable Space is an easy-mode dungeon to farm Gears in the game. That said, farming the items in the Unstable Space is not recommended since you can farm the best items in the Normal and Hard modes of the Chaotic Realm. The Normal mode drops level 40 Epic Gears, while the Hard mode drops the level 40 Legendary Gears. Additionally, you can eventually unlock the Master mode dungeon, where you can farm the level 60 and level 80 Legendary Gears.

Do note that each dungeon in the Chaotic Realm only drops a specific type of Gear. Here's a table showing all types of Gear and the dungeons where you can farm them:

Gear Dungeon Weapon Dark Mist Fortress Dungeon Helmet and Necklace Tina's Mindrealm Dungeon Armor and Ring Towering Ruin Dungeon Gauntlets and Earrings Goblin Nest Dungeon Boots and Charm Kanamia Trial Dungeon Left and Right Bracelet Dragon Claw Valley Dungeon

There is no stamina limit in the Chaotic Realm dungeon, so you can keep farming the Gears for as long as you like.

How to upgrade a Gear

Gear Reforging

Reforge the Gears (Image via A Plus)

You can upgrade your Gears and enhance their stats using the Reforging Stones. These stones can be obtained from the Honor Coin Shop, the Chaotic Realm, and by dismantling Gold Gears. The reforging system can be accessed by interacting with Maxim in the Artisan Guild.

As you reforge your Gears, their stats will increase and the Perfection level will rise, while the yellow sub-stats will keep rerolling. You can keep upgrading your Gears until you reach their level cap, which changes based on the rarity of the equipment.

Also read: Is Blue Protocol Star Resonance a gacha game?

Gear Refining

The refining process isn't linked to any specific Gear, which means that all the bonuses obtained from refining are permanent and will remain in that slot even if you change the equipped Gear.

Gear refinement materials (Image via A Plus)

You will need the following items to refine a Gear in Blue Protocol Star Resonance:

Starforge Crystal

Mystery Metal : Weapon, Helmet, and Armor

: Weapon, Helmet, and Armor Radiant Stone : Gauntlets, Shoes, Earrings, and Necklace

: Gauntlets, Shoes, Earrings, and Necklace Fine Forgestone: Ring, Left & Right Bracelet, and Charm

Starforge Crystal is a primary item to refine a Gear, but the use of the other three will depend on the type of Gear you wish to refine. You can obtain the refining materials from the following sources:

Dungeons

Events

Dailies

Weeklies

Trading Center

Guild Store

Smelting (Life Skill)

As the Refinement level of the Gear slot increases, the chances of failing the refining will also increase. To improve your chances, you can use up Buri Mech Shards and Moss Mech Shards to increase the success rate by 5% and 3% respectively.

How to embed a Gem

Embedding a gem is another way to enhance a Gear in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. You can embed them in the equipment to add extra attributes and boost their effectiveness. The gems can be mined using the Gemology life skill and then crafted using the Gemcrafting life skill. The gems also come in different types that signify the boosts they provide, which are as follows:

Diamond : Luck

: Luck Emerald : Mastery

: Mastery Ruby : Crit

: Crit Sapphire: Haste

Furthermore, the gems can have different attributes depending on their shapes:

Triangular : Strength

: Strength Fancy Cut : Agility

: Agility Pear Cut : Intellect

: Intellect Square: Endurance

You should always embed gems with the sub-stats that you are lacking in your build.

