Blue Protocol Star Resonance Twitch drops (October 2025)

You can get a lot of free rewards consistently from Blue Protocol Star Resonance Twitch drops. By watching partnered streams, you can get a host of in-game rewards ranging from Premium Currency and consumables to sometimes exclusive cosmetics. In order to get started, all you'll have to do is connect your Twitch account to your in-game Blue Protocol ID.
In this guide, we'll show you how to do that, as well as what Blue Protocol Twitch drops are up for grabs right now.
How to connect Blue Protocol Star Resonance to Twitch for drops
Before you can get the Twitch freebies in this anime-MMO, you'll only have to do a one-time account bind. You'll need the following for this:
- A mail-verified Twitch account to watch the streams from
- A working BPSR Account through A Plus. Note that you must also create a character and play for a few minutes so you have a registered role ID in your BPSR A Plus Account.
Once you have these, go to the official BPSR Twitch bind page through this link. Once there, the steps afterwards are pretty obvious:
- Log into your A Plus account with the tab from the left. This must be done first, before you plug your Twitch ID.
- Afterwards, click the Twitch login tab. If you're already logged into Twitch from the same browser session, you should be redirected to an Authorization page. Authorizing the connection here should bind your Twitch to the selected Blue Protocol ID.
All Blue Protocol Twitch drops right now (October 9 - 16)
To celebrate the global launch of Blue Protocol Star Resonance (although it's just NA servers), there's five total Twitch drops you can get this week. Like most other Twitch campaigns, these are tiered through cumulative watch time -- so for example, if you get a total 5 hours of watch time in partnered Blue Protocol streams, you get al the rewards available right now.
Once you get the rewards, don't forget to claim them from your Twitch drops inventory first.
