  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Blue Protocol Star Resonance Twitch drops (October 2025)

Blue Protocol Star Resonance Twitch drops (October 2025)

By Sambit Pal
Modified Oct 09, 2025 16:35 GMT
blue protocol twitch drops
Blue Protocol has a lot of freebies you can get through just watching streams (Image via A Plus)

You can get a lot of free rewards consistently from Blue Protocol Star Resonance Twitch drops. By watching partnered streams, you can get a host of in-game rewards ranging from Premium Currency and consumables to sometimes exclusive cosmetics. In order to get started, all you'll have to do is connect your Twitch account to your in-game Blue Protocol ID.

Ad

In this guide, we'll show you how to do that, as well as what Blue Protocol Twitch drops are up for grabs right now.

How to connect Blue Protocol Star Resonance to Twitch for drops

You&#039;ll need to do these in order (Image via A Plus)
You'll need to do these in order (Image via A Plus)

Before you can get the Twitch freebies in this anime-MMO, you'll only have to do a one-time account bind. You'll need the following for this:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • A mail-verified Twitch account to watch the streams from
  • A working BPSR Account through A Plus. Note that you must also create a character and play for a few minutes so you have a registered role ID in your BPSR A Plus Account.

Once you have these, go to the official BPSR Twitch bind page through this link. Once there, the steps afterwards are pretty obvious:

  • Log into your A Plus account with the tab from the left. This must be done first, before you plug your Twitch ID.
  • Afterwards, click the Twitch login tab. If you're already logged into Twitch from the same browser session, you should be redirected to an Authorization page. Authorizing the connection here should bind your Twitch to the selected Blue Protocol ID.
Ad

All Blue Protocol Twitch drops right now (October 9 - 16)

To celebrate the global launch of Blue Protocol Star Resonance (although it's just NA servers), there's five total Twitch drops you can get this week. Like most other Twitch campaigns, these are tiered through cumulative watch time -- so for example, if you get a total 5 hours of watch time in partnered Blue Protocol streams, you get al the rewards available right now.

Ad
Watch timeRewards UnlockedWhat does it do in-game?
15 minutesAdvance Book - Select x1
Can be used to Advance the tier of any Skill (not Skill lvl). Multiple Advance Books are required for a tier increment, e.g. 6 Books to get a Skill from tier 0 to tier 1.
30 minutesCheer-up Treat x 1
Can be consumed to guarantee class-appropriate gear drop within the next two dungeon runs (by default this guaranteed gear drop is once every five dungeon runs).
1 hourMixing Agent x3Needed to Dye clothing/armor
2 hoursRose Orb (Bound) x 120
Premium Currency, used to buy various cosmetics or a limited amount of pay-to-progress conveniences. Cannot be used to trade, since Rose Orbs gained from Twitch drops are Account-bound.
5 hoursMooncleaver - BackwearCosmetic Item equipable from Wardrobe
Ad
Twitch drops right now (Image via A Plus)
Twitch drops right now (Image via A Plus)

Once you get the rewards, don't forget to claim them from your Twitch drops inventory first.

Ad

That's all about Blue Protocol Star Resonance Twitch drops avialable this week. Check out our other guides on the game:

About the author
Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sambit Pal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications