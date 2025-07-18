  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Gen.G vs FlyQuest in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Gen.G vs FlyQuest in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 18, 2025 02:46 GMT
geng vs flyquest lol ewc 2025 how to watch and prediction
Chovy vs Quad, the battle of the two Midlaners at the LoL EWC 2025 Quarterfinals (Image via EWC)

The Quarterfinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature Gen.G vs FlyQuest on July 18, 2025. The winner will advance to the Semifinals and face LEC's G2 Esports. Meanwhile, the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. The upcoming best-of-three series will be played using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.

Ad

Here are more details regarding Gen.G and FlyQuest's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinal showdown on July 18, 2025.

Gen.G vs FlyQuest in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Who will reach the Semifinals?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

After showcasing an exceptional performance at LoL MSI 2025 and winning the trophy, Gen.G can be considered the clear favorite to triumph in the EWC 2025. All five players in the squad are in great form, have a deep champion pool, and can deliver clutch performances during dire moments.

Furthermore, the solo laners of Gen.G, Chovy and Kiin, are impressively dominant during the laning phase. As a result, the team gradually increases the gold lead and easily subjugates the mid-to-late game objective fights to achieve victory.

Ad
Ad

FlyQuest, on the other hand, has had a back-and-forth EWC so far. The team won against Cloud9 in the opening match, but lost the subsequent clash against G2 Esports. Afterward, it defeated the Brazilian squad FURIA to make the playoffs.

While FlyQuest players showcased admirable performance during the MSI, they are struggling a bit in terms of team synergy and early-game battles. To potentially pull off an upset against Gen.G, players like Inspired, Bwipo, and others must outdraft the opponent and showcase their A-game.

Ad

Prediction: Gen.G 2 - 1 FlyQuest

Gen.G vs FlyQuest: Head-to-head

These two teams previously met once in the LoL Worlds 2024 Quarterfinals, with Gen.G winning the series 3-2.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes

Previous results

Gen.G won its previous series 3-2 against T1 in the LoL MSI 2025 Grand Final.

Meanwhile, FlyQuest won against FURIA in the EWC 2025 Group Stage.

Rosters

Gen.G

  • Top: Kiin
  • Jungle: Canyon
  • Mid: Chovy
  • ADC: Ruler
  • Support: Duro
Ad

FlyQuest

  • Top: Bwipo
  • Jungle: Inspired
  • Mid: Quad
  • ADC: Massu
  • Support: Busio

How to watch Gen.G vs FlyQuest in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals

Ad

Here are the scheduled starting times of the Gen.G vs FlyQuest series:

  • PT: July 16, 2025, at 5 am
  • CET: July 16, 2025, at 2 pm
  • IST: July 16, 2025, at 5:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: July 16, 2025, at 8 pm
  • KST: July 16, 2025, at 9 pm

To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:

  • YouTube: EWC
  • Twitch: EWC
  • Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications