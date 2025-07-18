Gen.G vs FlyQuest in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Quarterfinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature Gen.G vs FlyQuest on July 18, 2025. The winner will advance to the Semifinals and face LEC's G2 Esports. Meanwhile, the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. The upcoming best-of-three series will be played using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.

Ad

Here are more details regarding Gen.G and FlyQuest's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinal showdown on July 18, 2025.

Gen.G vs FlyQuest in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Who will reach the Semifinals?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After showcasing an exceptional performance at LoL MSI 2025 and winning the trophy, Gen.G can be considered the clear favorite to triumph in the EWC 2025. All five players in the squad are in great form, have a deep champion pool, and can deliver clutch performances during dire moments.

Furthermore, the solo laners of Gen.G, Chovy and Kiin, are impressively dominant during the laning phase. As a result, the team gradually increases the gold lead and easily subjugates the mid-to-late game objective fights to achieve victory.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

FlyQuest, on the other hand, has had a back-and-forth EWC so far. The team won against Cloud9 in the opening match, but lost the subsequent clash against G2 Esports. Afterward, it defeated the Brazilian squad FURIA to make the playoffs.

While FlyQuest players showcased admirable performance during the MSI, they are struggling a bit in terms of team synergy and early-game battles. To potentially pull off an upset against Gen.G, players like Inspired, Bwipo, and others must outdraft the opponent and showcase their A-game.

Ad

Prediction: Gen.G 2 - 1 FlyQuest

Gen.G vs FlyQuest: Head-to-head

These two teams previously met once in the LoL Worlds 2024 Quarterfinals, with Gen.G winning the series 3-2.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes

Previous results

Gen.G won its previous series 3-2 against T1 in the LoL MSI 2025 Grand Final.

Meanwhile, FlyQuest won against FURIA in the EWC 2025 Group Stage.

Rosters

Gen.G

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: Duro

Ad

FlyQuest

Top : Bwipo

: Bwipo Jungle : Inspired

: Inspired Mid : Quad

: Quad ADC : Massu

: Massu Support: Busio

How to watch Gen.G vs FlyQuest in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals

Ad

Here are the scheduled starting times of the Gen.G vs FlyQuest series:

PT : July 16, 2025, at 5 am

: July 16, 2025, at 5 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 2 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 2 pm IST : July 16, 2025, at 5:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 5:30 pm Beijing CST : July 16, 2025, at 8 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 8 pm KST: July 16, 2025, at 9 pm

To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:

YouTube : EWC

: EWC Twitch: EWC

EWC Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.