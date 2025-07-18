Gen.G vs FlyQuest in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Quarterfinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature Gen.G vs FlyQuest on July 18, 2025. The winner will advance to the Semifinals and face LEC's G2 Esports. Meanwhile, the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. The upcoming best-of-three series will be played using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.
Here are more details regarding Gen.G and FlyQuest's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinal showdown on July 18, 2025.
Gen.G vs FlyQuest in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Who will reach the Semifinals?
After showcasing an exceptional performance at LoL MSI 2025 and winning the trophy, Gen.G can be considered the clear favorite to triumph in the EWC 2025. All five players in the squad are in great form, have a deep champion pool, and can deliver clutch performances during dire moments.
Furthermore, the solo laners of Gen.G, Chovy and Kiin, are impressively dominant during the laning phase. As a result, the team gradually increases the gold lead and easily subjugates the mid-to-late game objective fights to achieve victory.
FlyQuest, on the other hand, has had a back-and-forth EWC so far. The team won against Cloud9 in the opening match, but lost the subsequent clash against G2 Esports. Afterward, it defeated the Brazilian squad FURIA to make the playoffs.
While FlyQuest players showcased admirable performance during the MSI, they are struggling a bit in terms of team synergy and early-game battles. To potentially pull off an upset against Gen.G, players like Inspired, Bwipo, and others must outdraft the opponent and showcase their A-game.
Prediction: Gen.G 2 - 1 FlyQuest
Gen.G vs FlyQuest: Head-to-head
These two teams previously met once in the LoL Worlds 2024 Quarterfinals, with Gen.G winning the series 3-2.
Previous results
Gen.G won its previous series 3-2 against T1 in the LoL MSI 2025 Grand Final.
Meanwhile, FlyQuest won against FURIA in the EWC 2025 Group Stage.
Rosters
Gen.G
- Top: Kiin
- Jungle: Canyon
- Mid: Chovy
- ADC: Ruler
- Support: Duro
FlyQuest
- Top: Bwipo
- Jungle: Inspired
- Mid: Quad
- ADC: Massu
- Support: Busio
How to watch Gen.G vs FlyQuest in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals
Here are the scheduled starting times of the Gen.G vs FlyQuest series:
- PT: July 16, 2025, at 5 am
- CET: July 16, 2025, at 2 pm
- IST: July 16, 2025, at 5:30 pm
- Beijing CST: July 16, 2025, at 8 pm
- KST: July 16, 2025, at 9 pm
To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:
