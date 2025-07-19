Gen.G vs G2 Esports in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Semifinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature Gen.G vs G2 Esports on July 19, 2025. The winner will advance to the Grand Final and face the victor of the T1 vs AG.AL series, while the losing team will be eliminated. The upcoming best-of-three fixture will be conducted using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.Here are more details regarding Gen.G and G2 Esports' recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinal showdown on July 19, 2025.Gen.G vs G2 Esports in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals: Who will reach the Grand Final?Gen.G joined EWC 2025 after securing the MSI 2025 trophy and continued its dominance with a 2-0 victory over LTA's FlyQuest. Chovy and Kiin, the team's solo laners, once again played exceptionally well, gradually increasing the gold lead and winning late-game team fights.Notably, the Support for Gen.G, Duro, is performing incredibly despite the EWC 2025 being only his second international event. His synergy with ADC Ruler has been outclassing every opponent the team has faced in recent times.With momentum in their favor, and as all five players are in great form, Gen.G is undoubtedly the favorite to win the event.Meanwhile, G2 Esports achieved a monumental victory over LPL second seed Bilibili Gaming in the Quarterfinals. Although the latter is in a substandard form, G2 showcased prominent drafting, and individual performances were brilliant as well.However, the team needs to build a gold advantage from the early-game phase and flawlessly secure the neutral objectives. Otherwise, Gen.G would strategically stack dragons and other objectives to win the game slowly but surely.Prediction: Gen.G 2 - 0 G2 EsportsGen.G vs G2 Esports: Head-to-headThese two teams had previously competed four times in total. Gen.G triumphed on three occasions, while G2 clinched one victory.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notesPrevious resultsGen.G won its previous series 2-0 against FlyQuest in the League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals.On the other hand, G2 defeated Bilibili Gaming 2-1 in the same stage.RostersGen.GTop: KiinJungle: CanyonMid: ChovyADC: RulerSupport: DuroG2Top: BrokenBladeJungle: SkewMondMid: CapsADC: Hans SamaSupport: LabrovHow to watch Gen.G vs G2 Esports in League of Legends EWC 2025 SemifinalsHere are the scheduled starting times of the Gen.G vs G2 series:PT: July 19, 2025, at 5 amCET: July 19, 2025, at 2 pmIST: July 19, 2025, at 5:30 pmBeijing CST: July 19, 2025, at 8 pmKST: July 19, 2025, at 9 pmTo watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:YouTube: EWCTwitch: EWCEsportsworldcup.com: EWCCheck out more LoL news and updates below:&quot;So many people learn from Baus&quot;: LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los RatonesAll LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more