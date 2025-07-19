  • home icon
Gen.G vs G2 Esports in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 19, 2025 03:11 GMT
geng vs g2 esports lol ewc timing and how to watch
Kiin vs BrokenBlade, the battle of the two Toplaners at the LoL EWC 2025 Semifinals (Image via LoL Esports/EWC)

The Semifinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature Gen.G vs G2 Esports on July 19, 2025. The winner will advance to the Grand Final and face the victor of the T1 vs AG.AL series, while the losing team will be eliminated. The upcoming best-of-three fixture will be conducted using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.

Here are more details regarding Gen.G and G2 Esports' recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinal showdown on July 19, 2025.

Gen.G vs G2 Esports in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals: Who will reach the Grand Final?

Gen.G joined EWC 2025 after securing the MSI 2025 trophy and continued its dominance with a 2-0 victory over LTA's FlyQuest. Chovy and Kiin, the team's solo laners, once again played exceptionally well, gradually increasing the gold lead and winning late-game team fights.

Notably, the Support for Gen.G, Duro, is performing incredibly despite the EWC 2025 being only his second international event. His synergy with ADC Ruler has been outclassing every opponent the team has faced in recent times.

With momentum in their favor, and as all five players are in great form, Gen.G is undoubtedly the favorite to win the event.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports achieved a monumental victory over LPL second seed Bilibili Gaming in the Quarterfinals. Although the latter is in a substandard form, G2 showcased prominent drafting, and individual performances were brilliant as well.

However, the team needs to build a gold advantage from the early-game phase and flawlessly secure the neutral objectives. Otherwise, Gen.G would strategically stack dragons and other objectives to win the game slowly but surely.

Prediction: Gen.G 2 - 0 G2 Esports

Gen.G vs G2 Esports: Head-to-head

These two teams had previously competed four times in total. Gen.G triumphed on three occasions, while G2 clinched one victory.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes

Previous results

Gen.G won its previous series 2-0 against FlyQuest in the League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals.

On the other hand, G2 defeated Bilibili Gaming 2-1 in the same stage.

Rosters

Gen.G

  • Top: Kiin
  • Jungle: Canyon
  • Mid: Chovy
  • ADC: Ruler
  • Support: Duro

G2

  • Top: BrokenBlade
  • Jungle: SkewMond
  • Mid: Caps
  • ADC: Hans Sama
  • Support: Labrov

How to watch Gen.G vs G2 Esports in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals

Here are the scheduled starting times of the Gen.G vs G2 series:

  • PT: July 19, 2025, at 5 am
  • CET: July 19, 2025, at 2 pm
  • IST: July 19, 2025, at 5:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: July 19, 2025, at 8 pm
  • KST: July 19, 2025, at 9 pm

To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:

  • YouTube: EWC
  • Twitch: EWC
  • Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

