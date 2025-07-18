T1 vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Semifinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature T1 vs AG.AL on July 19, 2025. The winner of this best-of-three series will reach the Grand Final and face the victor of Gen.G vs G2 Esports, while the losing team will be eliminated. This upcoming fixture will be conducted using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.Here are more details regarding T1 and AG.AL's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinal showdown on July 19, 2025.Note: Anyone's Legend, the LPL first seed, is competing under the banner of AG.AL at EWC 2025.T1 vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals: Can T1 secure back-to-back EWC final?T1 started the LoL EWC 2025 journey with a 2-1 victory over LEC's first seed KOI. Although the series went to all three games, the defending champions looked much better overall. Furthermore, the Jungler, Oner, showcased a phenomenal performance with his Pantheon and Skarner picks.Notably, T1 ADC, Gumayusi, picked Ezreal in game one, which is quite uncommon for his champion pool. However, he was hitting most of the skill shots and dominated the laning phase and mid-to-late game team fights. It once again displays T1 players' vast champion pool and their capabilities to carry games.AG.AL also achieved a debut victory at EWC 2025. The team defeated LCK's Hanwha Life Esports with a 2-1 scoreline, where the Toplaner, Flandre, and the Jungler, Tarzan, delivered exceptional performance.While this squad lost to T1 during the MSI 2025 Lower Bracket Final, AG.AL can certainly exact revenge if the stars align correctly. For that, the team must be wary of T1's early-game dominance and their late-game shenanigans. Also, the Botlane duo of Hope and Kael needs to bring their A-game to outclass T1's Gumayusi and Keria.Prediction: T1 2 - 1 AG.ALT1 vs AG.AL: Head-to-headThese two squads had previously competed only once, at the MSI 2025. T1 clinched that series 3-2.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notesPrevious resultsT1 won its previous series 2-1 against KOI in the League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals.On the other hand, AG.AL defeated Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 in the same stage.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: Oner (EWC Winner 2024)Mid: Faker (EWC Winner 2024)ADC: Gumayusi (EWC Winner 2024)Support: Keria (EWC Winner 2024)AG.ALTop: FlandreJungle: TarzanMid: ShanksADC: HopeSupport: KaelHow to watch T1 vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 SemifinalsHere are the scheduled starting times of the T1 vs AG.AL series:PT: July 19, 2025, at 2 amCET: July 19, 2025, at 11 amIST: July 19, 2025, at 2:30 pmBeijing CST: July 19, 2025, at 5 pmKST: July 19, 2025, at 6 pmTo watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:YouTube: EWCTwitch: EWCEsportsworldcup.com: EWCCheck out more LoL news and updates below:&quot;So many people learn from Baus&quot;: LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los RatonesAll LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and more