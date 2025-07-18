  • home icon
  T1 vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

T1 vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 18, 2025 21:32 GMT
t1 vs agal anyone
Keria vs Kael, the battle of the two Korean supports at the LoL EWC 2025 Semifinals (Image via LoL Esports/EWC)

The Semifinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature T1 vs AG.AL on July 19, 2025. The winner of this best-of-three series will reach the Grand Final and face the victor of Gen.G vs G2 Esports, while the losing team will be eliminated. This upcoming fixture will be conducted using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.

Here are more details regarding T1 and AG.AL's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinal showdown on July 19, 2025.

Note: Anyone's Legend, the LPL first seed, is competing under the banner of AG.AL at EWC 2025.

T1 vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals: Can T1 secure back-to-back EWC final?

T1 started the LoL EWC 2025 journey with a 2-1 victory over LEC's first seed KOI. Although the series went to all three games, the defending champions looked much better overall. Furthermore, the Jungler, Oner, showcased a phenomenal performance with his Pantheon and Skarner picks.

Notably, T1 ADC, Gumayusi, picked Ezreal in game one, which is quite uncommon for his champion pool. However, he was hitting most of the skill shots and dominated the laning phase and mid-to-late game team fights. It once again displays T1 players' vast champion pool and their capabilities to carry games.

AG.AL also achieved a debut victory at EWC 2025. The team defeated LCK's Hanwha Life Esports with a 2-1 scoreline, where the Toplaner, Flandre, and the Jungler, Tarzan, delivered exceptional performance.

While this squad lost to T1 during the MSI 2025 Lower Bracket Final, AG.AL can certainly exact revenge if the stars align correctly. For that, the team must be wary of T1's early-game dominance and their late-game shenanigans. Also, the Botlane duo of Hope and Kael needs to bring their A-game to outclass T1's Gumayusi and Keria.

Prediction: T1 2 - 1 AG.AL

T1 vs AG.AL: Head-to-head

These two squads had previously competed only once, at the MSI 2025. T1 clinched that series 3-2.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes

Previous results

T1 won its previous series 2-1 against KOI in the League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals.

On the other hand, AG.AL defeated Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 in the same stage.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner (EWC Winner 2024)
  • Mid: Faker (EWC Winner 2024)
  • ADC: Gumayusi (EWC Winner 2024)
  • Support: Keria (EWC Winner 2024)
AG.AL

  • Top: Flandre
  • Jungle: Tarzan
  • Mid: Shanks
  • ADC: Hope
  • Support: Kael

How to watch T1 vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Semifinals

Here are the scheduled starting times of the T1 vs AG.AL series:

  • PT: July 19, 2025, at 2 am
  • CET: July 19, 2025, at 11 am
  • IST: July 19, 2025, at 2:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: July 19, 2025, at 5 pm
  • KST: July 19, 2025, at 6 pm

To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:

  • YouTube: EWC
  • Twitch: EWC
  • Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
