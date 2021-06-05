Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: New character Sayu, Tohma, two artifact sets, and more details

There are some new Genshin Impact leaks involving a new character named Sayu, two artifact sets, and some more interesting information.

Recently, there was an "uncle leak" in the Genshin Impact that leaked the following info in this article. This same "uncle" leaked the Honkai Impact 3rd crossover with Genshin Impact, so there is some credibility to this leaker. That said, it's still just a leak, meaning that the info is subject to change in the future.

Aside from that, there is a lot of info to cover regarding these Genshin Impact leaks. There is finally some new relevant information on Sayu, as well as some other miscellaneous information that many Genshin Impact players would love to hear.

Other minor related leaks may also be shared here as they also come from other esteemed leakers.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: New characters Sayu & Tohma, two artifact sets, and more

This "uncle leak" claims that 1.7 will have Yoimiya, Ayaka, Sayu, Electro MC, and another 4-star unit released. A leaker known as "Free Big Boar" states that Tohma is the 4-star unit that will be released.

This "uncle leak" claims that 1.7 will have Yoimiya, Ayaka, Sayu, Electro MC, and another 4-star unit released. A leaker known as "Free Big Boar" states that Tohma is the 4-star unit that will be released.

Other than some new characters, there will be some info on two new artifact sets and whether or not the Genshin Impact 1.7 update will be 2.0 or something else. The latter part is related to a different leak that shares some elements with the "uncle leak."

As it is with all leaks, everything is subject to change. Some info might contradict another leak, but this article will just focus on the info leaked below. As always, take it with a grain of salt.

Sayu

Sayu is going to be a new playable character in Genshin Impact. She will be a 4-star Anemo user capable of wielding Claymores. Sayu's Elemental Skill will be a short burst of Anemo magic. If the Genshin Impact player holds it, Sayu will become a ball that can roll around for 20 seconds (doesn't consume stamina).

Sayu's Elemental Burst will throw out a Panda Daruma, which will heal teammates below 70% health and also deal Anemo damage otherwise. Initially, it will only target one enemy, but her second Ascension Talent will make it an AOE Elemental Burst.

Sayu's model has been leaked for a while in Genshin Impact, but players can see her current model being rendered (unofficially) in the tweet above.

Tohma

❤️❤️❤️Thank you all for the 200k! ❤️❤️❤️



Have a little Tohma/Toma/Touma render, this is a render of what he would look like in the character screen.



Apparently, Tohma will be a 4-star unit that will be released soon.

Apparently, Tohma will be a 4-star unit that will be released soon. The tweet above isn't what Tohma will look like in-game, but it is still a nice render by lumie_lumie so fans can get an idea of what he will look like.

Tohma wasn't initially claimed to be in the 1.7 update according to the "uncle leak," but other leaks have inserted him into it. Whether that's true or not is unknown, as some Genshin Impact fans are highly suspicious about the entire leak in general.

Tohma does have a connection to Ayaka, so it would make sense from a storyline perspective to have him as a 4-star unit be released around the same time as Ayaka, a 4-star unit.

Electro MC

Incompleted Electro MC elemental burst.

She's beauty, she's grace.



Release date's unknown. Posted as a video, so you can stop it and take references for drawing.



source: @dimbreath #GenshinImapct pic.twitter.com/1oFBd9mkAD — Kineli #GenshinImpact (@Genshin_Kineli) May 15, 2021

The tweet above shows an old Electro animation from the Traveler, but some new info has surfaced from the recent "uncle leak." Apparently, both the Electro Traveler's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst will involve energy recharge for teammates.

The leaker has stated that this will be better than both the Anemo and Geo Traveler in terms of combat potential. It may or may not share some of the animations seen in the tweet above.

Like the Geo and Anemo versions of the Traveler, the Electro one will likely be unlocked during the story. Players will be able to switch between visions like they are currently able to.

Two new artifact sets

It isn't just new characters that are slated to show up in the 1.7 update for Genshin Impact. The two new artifact sets are "Glacier and Snowfield" and an unnamed one related to energy recharge.

The unnamed artifact's 2-piece set bonus will increase energy recharge, whereas the 4-piece set bonus will increase burst damage based on how much energy recharge the character has.

The Glacier and Snowfield artifact set's 2-set bonus is "Cryo DMG Bonus +15%". Its 4-piece set bonus is "Increases Superconduct DMG by 100%. Increases Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Burst increases Cryo DMG Bonus by 30% for 10s."

1.7 or 2.0?

- 2.0 immediately after 1.6



- Electro MC and Ayaka will come out



- No riddles this time, Signora will appear in the story and might become a weekly boss



The tweet above seems to indicate that 2.0 is happening after 1.6. It still includes the Electro MC and Ayaka being included as part of the Genshin Impact leak described above, so that would make it seem like 2.0 will be just what fans assumed 1.7 would be.

The tweet above seems to indicate that 2.0 is happening after 1.6. It still includes the Electro MC and Ayaka being included as part of the Genshin Impact leak described above, so that would make it seem like 2.0 will be just what fans assumed 1.7 would be.

The number itself isn't too important, but the other idea that Signora will reappear in the story is pretty interesting, especially if she will be a weekly boss in 2.1. Other than that, the leak doesn't collaborate further on the "uncle leak," so it doesn't confirm or deny any of the details listed above.

At least Ayaka fans can finally rejoice in knowing that she will likely come out soon after years of just being a leaked character in Genshin Impact.

