Genshin Impact 2.0: Release date, Inazuma update details and expected date for pre-installation feature

One of the most anticipated updates in Genshin Impact history is coming out soon, thus allowing players to explore Inazuma.

July 21, 2021, is the official release date for Inazuma and its related content. Not only is Ayaka going to be a playable character, but players will be able to visit Inazuma as well.

As it's a brand new region, there will be a lot of new features, enemies, and characters for the player to get acquainted with.

This article will cover many details about Inazuma in the 2.0 update. It will be a more general overview of what players can expect to see than anything specific.

A lot of the info comes from trusted leakers with proof of what they're claiming, so it's still relevant information for Genshin Impact 2.0.

Genshin Impact 2.0 update details: Inazuma, release date, and expected date for pre-installation

The Inazuma map (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Team)

Genshin Impact 2.0 is going to be a massive update for fans. A whole new region to explore is a great feature on its own, but it's the content within Inazuma that elevates it to the next level.

Inazuma OST in Genshin Impact

The soundtrack for Inazuma has been leaked in Genshin Impact. There are 71 tracks to listen to, spanning nearly two hours worth of music. Genshin Impact players can get a general idea of where some of these songs will play based on how they sound.

For example, track 61 is a battle theme that sounds appropriately epic for the Inazuma region. A good soundtrack goes a long way in setting the mood, and this OST doesn't disappoint.

New features in the Genshin Impact 2.0 update

Gardening in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fans of the Serenitea Pot will be able to take advantage of yet another new feature. As the name implies, gardening allows players to plant something and return to it a few days later to reap what they sowed.

Realm Currency will be important in getting the player the necessary items.

A look at Electro Traveler's abilities

[Note that this could be slightly broken or incomplete]#GenshinImpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/a8nqIM48oM — abc64 (@abc64real) June 10, 2021

Electro Traveler will be a great addition to those who still use the Traveler in their lineups. This variant seems like a terrific Elemental Burst battery given how much Elemental Recharge they're capable of giving to the player.

Demonstração do Electroculus pic.twitter.com/Hon8Efza7h — Genshin Impact Brasil. (@BrasilGenshin) June 22, 2021

There is going to be a whopping 180 Electroculi to collect in Inazuma. The tweet above shows what an individual Electroculus looks like.

Just to get an idea of how much Electroculi is needed for Lv2 with Inazuma's Statue of the Seven, it is stated that Genshin Impact players need to collect 10. Every level afterward goes up progressively.

What Electro damage looks like (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

Like in Dragonspine, there will also be areas in Inazuma where the player takes environmental damage. Collecting something called Electrograna can help a player traverse through these dangerous parts of Inazuma.

New characters

[2.0 Render] Characters of Inazuma -

We couldn't fit Sayu and Ayaka on here, sorry 😆



We do not know if "Kokomi" has replaced "Mimi" or if she is a brand new character.



All of these are subject to change. #ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/UVMqvMswtl — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021

Although not all of these characters will be immediately playable in the 2.0 update for Genshin Impact, it's still worth noting that they will be seen somewhere in Inazuma.

For example, the Shogun, Baal, will play a crucial role in the Archon storyline as the leader of Inazuma whereas Yae Miko will be an important shrine priestess.

New and returning enemies

Naturally, Inazuma is going to have some new and familiar faces for Genshin Impact players to conquer. The Maguu Kenki from the Golden Apple Archipelago will return as a world boss, so users can get their Marionette Cores for Kazuha here.

As far as new enemies go, the Mirror Maiden is an interesting new foe. She is an enemy with a large focus on CC, which will make her a nuisance to fight in some situations.

Located on the north end of Kannazuka, Pyro Hypostasis is a new boss that drops ascension materials for Yoimiya.



Similar to its electro counterpart, the cube will rekindle if its tinders are not put out by elemental reactions. pic.twitter.com/6NP46990BI — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 9, 2021

The Pyro Hypostasis is a brand new boss that will drop materials for Yoimiya. It will be like several other Hypostasis bosses in Genshin Impact, so players shouldn't have much of an issue conquering this foe.

It will be located on the north end of Kannazuka, so players will know where to go when it arrives in Genshin Impact.

The Samurai Ronin is a brand new enemy that can be found in Inazuma. They have had their models leaked in the past, so it's interesting to see some of the effects they're capable of in the tweet above.

Electro Abyss Mages will be like the usual Abyss Mages players run into, except in Electro form.

The Perpetual Mechanical Array is another interesting world boss players will run into during their trip to Inazuma. Apparently, there will be a maze full of other ruins-type monsters before the player can see this boss.

Genshin 2.0 leak

Thunderhelm Lawachurl pic.twitter.com/zVF40znds8 — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) June 13, 2021

Another Lawachurl can be found in Inazuma. Like the Electro Abyss Mage, this enemy dons an Electro element. There will also be Electro Whopperflower and Samachurl for the players to keep an eye out for.

Inazuma & the Genshin Impact 2.0 update release date

It's going to be exciting seeing Inazuma in-game on July 21, 2021 (Image via Genshin Impact)

It has been confirmed that players will be able to enjoy Inazuma and all of the new content on July 21, 2021. It's the same day as Ayaka's banner, as well.

Pre-installation date

July 18, 2021, is the likely pre-installation date for the 2.0 update. Genshin Impact players don't have to pre-install the game, but it will save time if they wish to play right away once the update is rolled out.

