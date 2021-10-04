Genshin Impact 2.2 banners: Childe & Hu Tao release date, weapons and more

Genshin Impact recently concluded its 2.2 live stream on Twitch with information for the next version of the game. Players can expect a lot of additions to Genshin Impact soon, from new characters to events.

Speaking of new additions, the next character banner receives the most hype in the community because Genshin Impact will bring back two Damage Per Second (DPS) characters Childe and Hu Tao respectively. In addition, a new bow was also revealed to be the best weapon for Childe, further increasing his DPS in the game.

Childe and Hu Tao's banner release date in Genshin Impact 2.2

Tartaglia will have his third banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tartaglia, most commonly known as Childe, will be in the first banner of Genshin Impact version 2.2.

The Farewell of Snezhnaya banner featuring Tartaglia as a 5-star character will be released on October 13, right after the maintenance update is completed. It is currently unknown which 4-star characters will accompany Tartaglia in the banner. Genshin Impact may reveal all the characters a few days before the update.

Hu Tao will have her first rerun banner in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hu Tao will have her first rerun banner on November 2, right after Childe's banner ends. The only 4-star character known to be in Hu Tao's event wishes is the new Pyro character, Thoma.

New weapons in Genshin Impact 2.2

1. Polar Star

Polar Star, 5-star bow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Base Attack: 46

Base Attack at level 90: 608

Secondary stat: Crit Rate

Secondary stat base value: 7.2%

Secondary stat at level 90: 33.1%

Passive Skill: Daylight's Augury

When a character wields this bow, their Elemental Skill and Elemental Damage will increase by 12%. Furthermore, when an opponent is hit by a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst, one stack of Byakuya Kyousei is earned for 12 seconds.

The wielder's attack is enhanced by 10/20/30/48 percent when 1/2/3/4 stacks of Byakuya Kyousei are present. The stack of Byakuya Kyousei formed by Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst will be counted independently from the other Byakuya Kyousei.

2. Mouun's Moon

Mouun's Moon, 4-star bow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Base Attack: 44

Base Attack at level 90: 565

Secondary stat: Attack

Secondary stat base value: 6%

Secondary stat at level 90: 27.6%

Passive Skill: Watatsumi Wavewalker

The Elemental Burst damage of the character wielding this weapon is enhanced by 0.12% for every point of the entire party's total maximum Energy. Elemental Burst damage can be enhanced up to 40% when this method is used.

3. Wavebreaker's Fin

Wavebreaker's Fin, 4-star bow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Base Attack: 45

Base Attack at level 90: 620

Secondary stat: Attack

Secondary stat base value: 3%

Secondary stat at level 90: 13.8%

Passive Skill: Watatsumi Wavewalker

This polearm has the same effect as Mooun's Moon passive skill. It can increase the wielder's Elemental Burst damage for every point of the party's combined maximum Energy.

4. Akuoumaru

Akuoumaru, 4-star claymore (Image via Genshin Impact)

Base Attack: 42

Base Attack at level 90: 510

Secondary stat: Attack

Secondary stat base value: 9%

Secondary stat at level 90: 41.3%

Passive Skill: Watatsumi Wavewalker

Akuoumaru has the same passive skill as the two 4-star weapons. Therefore, a total of 40% Elemental Burst damage can be achieved from the passive skill.

New monsters in Genshin Impact 2.2

All weapons require specific materials to increase their level. Some of the new weapons need a new material called Concealed Claw/Unguis/Talon. Genshin Impact players can only obtain these items from the new monsters listed below.

Four new monsters in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rockfond Rifthounds

Rockfond Rifthound Whelps

Thundercraven Rifthounds

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelps

Rifthounds can strike forward with their claws to deal elemental damage and inflict corrosion status on the active character. In addition, they can move around the battle stealthily because of their invisible skill. Characters who are affected will lose HP every second, and even those who have shields will be affected by the corrosive effect.

After the anniversary drama, Genshin Impact made the right move to include fan-favorite characters, Childe and Hu Tao, in the next banner. Furthermore, Thoma's popularity may increase Genshin Impact's rating to normal if his skill reaches the community's expectations.

