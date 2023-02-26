Genshin Impact 3.5 TCG update: Eula, Kokomi, Sara, and other card details

Genshin Impact 3.5 will introduce eight new cards for Genius Invokation TCG, including Eula, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara. Each of these has its own Talent Card. That means the final two new items aren't connected to these three characters.

HoYoverse has already unveiled what each new addition to Genius Invokation TCG would do. This article will summarize everything for players who aren't caught up with the latest news yet. All eight new cards will be available in Genshin Impact 3.5, although the game's creators are yet to reveal how one can get them.

New cards Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact 3.5: Details about Eula, Kokomi, Kujou Sara, and more

The eight new cards that will debut in Genshin Impact 3.5's Genius Invokation TCG are:

General's Ancient Helm

Ornate Kabuto

Eula

Wellspring of War-Lust

Kujou Sara

Sin of Pride

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Tamanooya's Casket

Here is the description of General's Ancient Helm's effect:

"When Action Phase begins: The character to which this is attached gains Unmovable Mountain that provides 2 Shield points."

By comparison, here is what Ornate Kabuto does, as per the card's description:

"After another character of yours uses an Elemental Burst: The character to which this is attached gains 1 Energy."

Both General's Ancient Helm and Ornate Kabuto count as Equipment Cards. The former requires two matching dice, whereas the only requires two unaligned dice.

Eula

The first new Character Card (Image via HoYoverse)

This is what has been revealed about Eula's kit in Genshin Impact 3.5's Genius Invokation TCG:

Normal Attack Cost: One Cryo die + Two unaligned dice

One Cryo die + Two unaligned dice Normal Attack Effect: Deals two Physical DMG.

Deals two Physical DMG. Elemental Skill Cost: Three Cryo Dice

Three Cryo Dice Elemental Skill Effect: Deals two Cryo DMG and grants the user Grimheart if they don't already have it.

Deals two Cryo DMG and grants the user Grimheart if they don't already have it. Grimheart: Eula's Elemental Skill removes this buff and does +2 DMG.

Eula's Elemental Skill removes this buff and does +2 DMG. Elemental Burst Cost: Three Cryo Energy + Two Energy

Three Cryo Energy + Two Energy Elemental Burst Effect: Deals two Cryo DMG and summons a Lightfall Sword.

Deals two Cryo DMG and summons a Lightfall Sword. Lightfall Sword: The user's Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill will give this card two Zeal Stacks at the cost of Eula not getting any Energy. Discard this item in the end phase to deal two Physical DMG, with each Zeal stack adding an extra one DMG.

Wellspring of War-Lust's effect in Genius Invokation TCG has been described as:

"After Eula equips this card, immediately use Glacial Illumination once. After your Eula, who has this card equipped, uses Icetide Vortex, this will generate 1 more Zeal for Lightfall Sword."

This card costs three Cryo dice and two Energy to use in Genshin Impact 3.5's Genius Invokation TCG.

Kujou Sara

The second new Character Card (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a summary of Kujou Sara's kit in Genshin Impact 3.5's Genius Invokation TCG:

Normal Attack Cost: One Electro die + Two unaligned dice

One Electro die + Two unaligned dice Normal Attack Effect: Deals two Physical DMG.

Deals two Physical DMG. Elemental Skill Cost: Three Electro dice

Three Electro dice Elemental Skill Effect: Does one Electro DMG and summons Tengu Juurai: Ambush.

Does one Electro DMG and summons Tengu Juurai: Ambush. Tengu Juurai: Ambush: Deals one Electro DMG at the end phase and gives Crowfeather Cover to an ally.

Deals one Electro DMG at the end phase and gives Crowfeather Cover to an ally. Crowfeather Cover: The buffed character does one extra damage whilst using their Elemental Skill and Burst. This can be used up to two times.

The buffed character does one extra damage whilst using their Elemental Skill and Burst. This can be used up to two times. Elemental Burst Cost: Four Electro dice + Two Energy

Four Electro dice + Two Energy Elemental Burst Effect: Deals one Electro DMG and summons Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster.

Deals one Electro DMG and summons Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster. Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster: Does two Electro DMG at the end phase and gives an ally Crowfeather Cover. This has two uses.

According to the official description, this entity's Talent Card has the following effect in Genshin Impact 3.5:

"After Kujou Sara equips this card, immediately use Subjugation: Koukou Sendou once. If a friendly Electro character has Crowfeather Cover attached, their Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst deal +1 additional DMG."

This card costs four Electro dice and two Energy to use.

Sangonomiya Kokomi

The third new Character Card (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, Sangonomiya Kokomi's kit in the TCG is as follows:

Normal Attack Cost: One Hydro die + Two unaligned dice

One Hydro die + Two unaligned dice Normal Attack Effect: Does one Hydro DMG.

Does one Hydro DMG. Elemental Skill Cost: Three Hydro dice

Three Hydro dice Elemental Skill Effect: The user gets Hydro Application and summons a Bake-Kurage.

The user gets Hydro Application and summons a Bake-Kurage. Bake-Kurage: Deals one Hydro DMG and heals the active character for one HP.

Deals one Hydro DMG and heals the active character for one HP. Elemental Burst Cost: Three Hydro dice and two Energy

Three Hydro dice and two Energy Elemental Burst Effect: Does three Hydro DMG and gives the user Ceremonial Garment.

Does three Hydro DMG and gives the user Ceremonial Garment. Ceremonial Garment: Makes the user deal one extra DMG for their Normal Attacks. Their Normal Attacks heal one HP for all allies. This effect lasts for two rounds.

Her Talent Card, Tamanooya's Casket, has an effect in Genshin Impact 3.5 that has been described as:

"After Sangonomiya Kokomi equips this card, immediately use Nereid's Ascension once. When your Sangonomiya Kokomi, who has this card equipped, uses Nereid's Ascension: If Bake-Kurage is on the field, its Usage(s) will be refreshed. While Ceremonial Garment exists, Bake-Kurage deals +1 DMG."

Travelers must use three Hydro dice and two Energy to use that Talent Card. That's the end of this official Genshin Impact 3.5 news regarding the new Genius Invokation TCG cards. It is worth mentioning that all Talent Cards here require their respective Character Cards to be used.

