Genshin Impact 5.1 total pulls and Primogems leak: How to get 90+ pulls

The estimated Primogem count for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.1 update has been leaked. Compared to version 5.0, the next version will give a significantly lesser amount. However, it is to be expected since the beta leaks suggest that there will be no map expansion in version 5.1. Regardless, there will be new events and quests that will reward players with a decent amount of the gacha currency.

This article will cover the expected Genshin Impact 5.1 Primogem estimation, as per leaks via spletnik_fatui.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.1 Primogem count estimation

Here's a complete breakdown of the total Primogem count a F2P player can expect to get in Genshin Impact 5.1, courtesy of spletnik_fatui:

Daily Commission - Primogem x2520

- Primogem x2520 Quests - Primogem x1090

- Primogem x1090 Spiral Abyss - Primogem x1600

- Primogem x1600 Imaginarium Theater - Primogem x800

- Primogem x800 Achievement - Primogem x60

- Primogem x60 Character Trials - Primogem x80

- Primogem x80 Events - Primogem x2230

- Primogem x2230 Paimon store - Intertwined Fate x5, Acquaint Fate x5

- Intertwined Fate x5, Acquaint Fate x5 Battle Pass - Acquaint Fate x5

- Acquaint Fate x5 Version 5.1 update - Primogem x600

- Primogem x600 Version 5.2 livestream - Primogem x300

- Primogem x300 Code - Primogem x60

This sums up to 9340 Primogems, five Intertwined Fates, and ten Acquaint Fates, which is roughly 63 pulls on the event banner and 10 pulls on the Standard banner. Unfortunately, this is a low Primogem count despite being an early Natlan patch and it is not enough to guarantee a 5-star pull.

The pull count info was vouched for by TeamMew, a fairly reliable source in the community, so it is likely credible.

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

A player with the Welkin Moon monthly subscription will get an additional 3780 Primogems and 600 Genesis Crystal, which is an extra 27 pulls. If a Traveler has unlocked the Gnostic Hymn in the Battle Pass, they can add another 680 Primogems and four Intertwined Fates, worth eight pulls.

Adding the Welkin Moon and Battle Pass count to the original F2P Primogem estimation, one can get 98 pulls on the character event banner and 10 pulls on the Standard banner. However, it is important to note that the total earnings will also depend on the player's participation in all the events and quests.

Lastly, this is only an estimated amount. The actual count once the update is released can be different.

