Genshin Impact: 6 lore details from version 5.8 you probably missed

Genshin Impact’s version 5.8 update stood out for the amount of lore it revealed via quests, giving players new perspectives on the history of Teyvat. Through these, we uncovered more about Natlan’s past, the truth behind Mare Jivari, and even some surprising details about familiar characters, such as Bennett and Enjou.

The lore in this version touched on the topics of the Dragonlords, revealed some information on Istaroth, and gave us hints about what’s still to come in future updates. With so many scattered revelations, it’s easy to miss a few. Here are some of the biggest lore details from Genshin Impact 5.8 that deserve a closer look.

Some of the 5.8 lore details you might have missed in Genshin Impact

Here’s a breakdown of the most important lore details from Genshin Impact's version 5.8.

1) Mare Jivari’s state explained

Mare Jivari in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the most striking revelations in Genshin Impact 5.8 is the truth coming to light about Mare Jivari. All adventurers and people of Natlan revere this region, as it became the source of Abyssal corruption several hundred years ago. It had suddenly vanished around 20 to 30 years ago, and we now know from Venti himself that he was the one who erased it from the current timeline.

Venti realized Mare Jivari was becoming a gateway for the corruption that could consume not just Natlan, but Teyvat as a whole. He blew it off the face of Teyvat (the current timeline), resulting in it being transformed into the “Windless Land.” While his actions prevented a greater disaster, countless souls were left trapped in Mare Jivari with no leylines to return to. Its current state remains windless, ashy, and lifeless with red, fiery flowers across its land.

2) The Dragonlords and the Moon Wheel

Lianca gives a shell of a Moon Wheel to Ineffa in the past (Image via HoYoverse)

Another major piece of lore revealed was via the existence of Ineffa’s Core, described as the 11th Dragonlord, which was in Archon Quest Prelude Song of the Welkin Moon. Through that quest, we got to know more about the era when the Thirteen Dragonlords ruled under Xiuhcoatl the Pyro Sovereign in Ancient Natlan.

These Dragonlords were AI sentient constructs that utilised phlogiston (raw immense elemental power), and Ineffa’s Core was a remnant of that forgotten age. The quest also introduced the concept of the Moon Wheel, which is like a gem with pure elemental energy that resembles a Vision but is raw and unfiltered.

The 11th Dragonlord mentions that the Moon Wheel was built by the usurper and the three gods (Moon Sisters) who had abandoned dragonkind. This line has hooked the entire Genshin Impact community as it's a nod towards what's to come in Nod-Krai regarding the Moon Wheel and the Moon Sisters engraved in Teyvat's history.

3) Venti's connection to Istaroth

Venti talks about "Time" (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first time, Genshin Impact confirmed Venti’s link to Istaroth, the Shade of Time. Long before he became an Archon, Venti was only a wind wisp or a spirit. During that time, Istaroth was considered a benevolent god worshipped alongside wind, who heard many prayers and wishes. When Venti had a chance encounter with her, Istaroth heard his long-time wishes and granted him a fragment of her power.

He further adds that this was how he had the capacity to blow Mare Jivari off the current timeline of Teyvat. However, it's not stated by Venti what he actually wished for and whether this helped him become the Anemo Archon he is today.

4) Bennett is from Natlan

Bennett and his parents (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the more emotional twists in Genshin Impact's version 5.8 main event story focused on Bennett. He was born to Aroni and Macani years ago, who were part of an adventure team that had lost their way and slipped into the Mare Jivari, where they were ultimately killed by the Abyssal monsters, leaving Bennett.

His parents and all the members of the team gave up their souls in exchange for Bennett to live and survive. This came at a price that they can never return to the Night Kingdom (Natlan's leylines) in Genshin Impact. Bennett had ultimately survived thanks to some Mondstadt adventurers who found him there and took him back to Mondstadt.

Since Natlan's leylines are unique and disconnected from the main leylines, Bennett never received the blessing of the Night Kingdom while growing up in Mondstadt, resulting in him having an unfortunate fate all his life.

In the event quest, with the help of Mavuika, a rift was opened to Mare Jivari, where Bennett confronted his past. In this space, Venti used a candle gifted by Mavuika to create a sun to help restore Bennett’s memories of his parents. At the end, Bennett reunited with his parents' souls, giving them peace and allowing them to pass on as well.

5) The truth about the Asha

Asha (Image via HoYoverse)

Throughout the Easybreeze Summer Resort, players encountered colorful beings known as Asha. These are revealed to be the souls who have been lost or trapped in Mare Jivari. Over centuries, warriors and travelers who couldn’t return to their leylines or homeland transformed into Asha.

Instead of being consumed by sorrow, they became playful sentient spirits who love colors and art. This bittersweet detail shows how the souls adapted to their fate, turning tragedy into something gentler.

6) The Bakunawa is still alive

Bakunawa in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The Bakunawa is one of the most terrifying creatures mentioned in Genshin Impact’s history, and version 5.8's new world quest "The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc" hints it may still be alive. Allegedly created or enhanced by Rhinedottir, this Abyssal beast devoured everything in its path, including time itself. It couldn’t be killed normally because its body would regenerate endlessly.

It was finally defeated when Tenoch, the leader of the Anemo tribe, along with Sanhaj (Bordermaster from the Night Winds), sacrificed himself by opening a Night Kingdom in its belly. Some of its remains were even passed down through the Wanderer’s Troupe, and Albedo even used part of it in Durin’s recreation.

Yet, sightings near Mare Jivari and Enjou's deductions say that its fragments still survive. Enjou further confirms that all of its fragments are awaiting the day to come together and form the real Bakunawa that was recorded in history.

Genshin Impact version 5.8 gave players a flood of new lore, much of it hidden behind the quests. From Venti’s painful choice to erase Mare Jivari to Bennett’s long-awaited reunion with his parents, this patch became an unforgettable arc.

With the story now steering toward Nod-Krai, these revelations remind players that every update adds another layer to the world’s history, and some of the most important details are the ones easiest to miss.

