Genshin Impact: Capybaras doing 2 different actions photography locations

The new 5.0 event Traces of Artistry includes a photography mini-game that requires players to take pictures of Capybaras and Yumkasaur Whelps doing different actions. Titled "Of aspects Vivid", this photography mini-game (along with the other mini-games) is meant to familiarize players with the sights of Natlan.

This article provides a guide on completing the photography challenge with the Capybaras, along with where to find them in Genshin Impact 5.0.

Genshin Impact Capybaras doing 2 different actions: Locations

Location for the Capybara photography challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Genshin Impact photography challenge, players have to take pictures of Capybaras while they're doing two different actions. To reach the photography area, navigate to the waypoint right in the center of the Ancestral Temple area. From there, jump down facing southeast to reach the photography spot.

Once you are in position, follow these steps to complete the photography challenge:

Step 1: Equip the special Graffiti Kamera

Equip the Graffiti Kamera given to you (Image via HoYoverse)

The Graffiti Kamera is necessary for this photography challenge, so make sure you have it equipped. Press the Kamera shortcut button to use it.

Step 2: Focus on a Capybara

Take a picture of any of the Capybaras as they are bathing (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first picture, focus on the group of Capybaras bathing in the water. The camera will pick one Capybara and prompt you to take its picture. You don't have to wait for the shot as the Capybaras are already performing an action. Snap the picture.

Step 3: Repeat the process with another Capybara

Pick a different Capybara for the second picture (Image via HoYoverse)

Turn to the right and focus your camera on the Capybara sleeping by the water's edge. This Capybara is also already doing an action, so you will be prompted to take its picture right away.

Traces of Artistry event: How to unlock and obtain the Graffiti Kamera

Talking to this NPC will give you the Graffiti Kamera (Image via HoYoverse)

The Graffiti Kamera that you need has to be obtained from an NPC named "Dopey Dazzler" in the Children of Echoes area. Speak with the NPC and complete a short quest, following which she will give you the Graffiti Kamera, and the Traces of Artistry event will be unlocked for you.

Remember that you cannot complete these photography challenges unless you have the special Graffiti Kamera equipped, which you can only get by talking to Dopey Dazzler.

