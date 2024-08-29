Genshin Impact Spinel Fruit locations and farming routes

Spinel Fruit is a material that is found only in Liquid Phlogiston Zones in Natlan. As of the current 5.0 version of Genshin Impact, Spinel Fruit can only be found in the Underground Lava Rivers in the Ameyalco Waters region, and the Phlogiston Extraction Research Center in Coatepec Mountain.

Spinel Fruit is required to unlock the Flute of Ezpitzal Sword Forging Blueprint from Alom at the smithy. It is also a cooking ingredient in the Glittering Gemstones food recipe.

Read on to find out about all the locations of Spinel Fruit in Natlan and how to quickly farm them.

Spinel Fruit Locations and Farming Routes in Genshin Impact

There are 13 Spinel Fruit locations that are immediately accessible in Genshin Impact 5.0. There might be more locations that are not displayed on the Interactive map due to them being locked behind World Quests. You can obtain two Spinel Fruit from each Spinel Fruit plant.

Note that you need to start the World Quest "Tracer No Tracing" and unlock the underground Teleport Waypoint to reach some of the areas with Spinel Fruit plants. These are all the locations and farming routes for Spinel Fruit on the Natlan map:

Spinel Fruit Location #1

Spinel Fruit Location #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the first Spinel Fruit plant, head over to the Ameyalco Waters Statue of the Seven, and jump down through the large crack on the ground in front of it. Keep descending through multiple holes till you reach the very bottom floor. Once at the bottom, start the World Quest "Tracer No Tracing".

Follow the path indicated by the quest till you reach the Lower Level of the Underground Lava River. There will be two Spinel Fruit right in front of you.

Spinel Fruit Location #2

Spinel Fruit Location #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, walk a little distance forward, and jump down to find two more Spinel Fruit beside the Liquid Phlogiston.

Spinel Fruit Location #3

Spinel Fruit Location #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Walk forward from the previous location (keep to the sides and try not to fall into the Liquid Phlogiston). You can also indwell a Koholasaurus to swim through the Liquid Phlogiston. You will find a total of four Spinel Fruit in this area to collect.

Spinel Fruit Location #4

Spinel Fruit Location #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, turn the corner and swim right, until you reach the next Spinel Fruit plant, from which you can collect two Spinel Fruit.

Spinel Fruit Location #5

Spinel Fruit Location #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

You cannot proceed to this location unless you continue playing the Tracer No Tracing Quest. Walk through the door that will be unlocked as you progress in the Quest and jump down to collect two Spinel Fruit.

Spinel Fruit Location #6

Spinel Fruit Location #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Walk forward following the path and jump down. You will find one more Spinel Fruit plant with two Spinel Fruit.

Spinel Fruit Location #7

Spinel Fruit Location #7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Turn right from the previous location and climb up until you see two pools of Liquid Phlogiston with a Flowfire Bird bathing in the lava. Collect the two Spinel Fruit from the edge of the lava.

Spinel Fruit Location #8

Spinel Fruit Location #8 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, turn southeast and jump down. Indwell a Koholasaurus so you don't have to fear falling into the lava, and swim west till you see two Spinel Fruit tucked away in the bend by the rocks.

Spinel Fruit Location #9

Spinel Fruit Location #9 (Image via HoYoverse)

Turn around and swim northeast to collect two more Spinel Fruit on the left side of the bank.

Spinel Fruit Location #10

Spinel Fruit Location #10 (Image via HoYoverse)

Make sure you're indwelling a Koholasaurus, then turn right from the previous location and use the Jet-Set Eddy to jump up the waterfall. There will be a total of four Spinel Fruit in this area that you can walk around and collect.

Spinel Fruit Location #11

Enter the necessary area through the cave marked in the map (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach this location, teleport to the Blazing Ruins Domain, and keep walking southeast till you enter a cave. Jump down to the bottom, defeat the Fatui (and open the door using the key to rescue a Yumkasaurus that you will need later). Follow the path till you reach the area with the pipes.

Spinel Fruit Location #11 (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be two Spinel Fruit plants with four Spinel Fruit right in front of you, waiting to be collected.

Spinel Fruit Location #12

Spinel Fruit Location #12 (Image via HoYoverse)

Indwell the Yumkasaurus you saved, then follow the path southeast and use its ability to unlock the metal gate. Once inside the area, jump down and you will see four Spinel Fruit on either side.

Spinel Fruit Location #13

Spinel Fruit Location #13 (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, defeat the Fatui and go to the marked area to collect four more Spinel Fruit. Be careful not to fall into the Liquid Phlogiston.

That concludes our guide on all the Spinel Fruit locations in Genshin Impact's Land of Pyro.

