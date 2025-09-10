Genshin Impact Crimson Cleansing quest guide

Crimson Cleansing in Genshin Impact is a hidden quest in Nod-Krai and a part of the Colors of Emptiness series. It is a simple mission in which you will follow a strange light orb and clear a few obstacles, such as removing an energy barrier, defeating enemies, and breaking crystallized walls. Completing the quest will give you Primogems and a Precious Chest.

Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete the Crimson Cleansing quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Crimson Cleansing quest location and guide

Crimson Cleansing quest location

Break the box in Nothing Passage to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint northwest of Nothing Passage and go southeast to find a strange light orb. Using the Kuuvahki energy to destroy the box will start Crimson Cleansing.

If you have already finished the Blues of the Old World, the game will directly bring you to the Crimson Cleansing quest location.

Look for the strange light orb

Break the box again to find the orb (Image via HoYoverse)

Climb the boxes and use the Kuuvahki energy again to break the box. Next, enter it and approach the strange light orb.

Follow the navigation to reach a cave entrance blocked by an energy barrier, which can only be removed using an ID. To shut down the barrier, climb the small boxes on the right side and look at the ID card. Next, use the interactive button (T button on PC) to summon it and slowly pass it through all the modules on the barrier.

Defeat all opponents

Defeat the robot enemy (Image via HoYoverse)

Head deeper into the cave and defeat the enemy before opening the Precious Chest.

Investigate the nearby area

Break the stones (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the box next to the strange orb and use the Kuuvahki energy to break all the Rainbowdrop Crystals.

Follow the strange light orb and shoot down the bots

Use Kuuvahki energy to shoot down the bot (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue following the orb until you exit the cave. There will be a few obstacles, like crystallized walls and a bot, which can be destroyed using the Kuuvahki energy.

Finally, there will be a short cutscene, concluding the Crimson Cleansing quest. You will get 30 Primogems as a reward. Furthermore, if you have already finished Blues of the Old World, you will unlock another quest called the Colors Out of Space.

Check out our other Genshin Impact Nod-Krai guides:

