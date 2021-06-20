Genshin Impact ‘From Outer Lands' quest guide: How to search for the other half of the wrecked ship

Genshin Impact players seeking to do the 'From Outer Lands' quest need to know how they can find the other half of the wrecked ship.

To start the 'From Outer Lands' quest, players need to go to either half of the wrecked ship (any half will do) and collect either a Slightly Damaged Wooden Plank or a Somewhat Rotten Wooden Plank there. One plank variant is found in one wrecked ship's half, while the other variant is found in the other half.

Completing 'From Outer Lands' in Genshin Impact will give the player 300 Adventure Exp, 40 Primogems, three Hero Wits, four Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 20000 Mora. It's a good reward for what's ultimately an easy quest. The main difficulty is finding the wrecked ship's location, as the game won't tell the player. Fortunately, this article will.

Finding the other half of the wrecked ship in Genshin Impact 'From Outer Lands' quest

What the other half looks like in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both wrecked ship halves are going to look like their name suggests. They will immediately stand out to Genshin Impact players who travel across the Golden Apple Archipelago, who might even discover them by accident.

These two halves always spawn in the same location, which will be detailed below.

The first half of the wrecked ship location

This boat half is on the Easternmost middle island in the Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via Sportskeeda)

Genshin Impact players can collect the Slightly Damaged Wooden Plank from the spot shown above. Alternatively, players can start this quest by collecting the other half first, but this half is easier to reach, so it is shown first.

It's located in-between the Pudding Isle and the Twinning Isle on the east side of the Golden Apple Archipelago, with a map shown below for convenience.

The blue arrow indicates where the player should be to find this plank (Image via Sportskeeda)

This map is a simple indication of where players can find the boat from the image seen above. Going from Pudding Isle waypoint to Northeast is a quick way to get here.

Afterward, Genshin Impact players can jump out of their boat, climb a small mountain, and they should be able to see a wrecked boat here. Some Hilichurls roam about, but they're easy to take care of if the player bumps into them.

The second half of the wrecked ship location

The second boat location is in-between the Broken Isle and Twinning Isle (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Somewhat Rotten Wooden Plank is an item Genshin Impact players need to collect to move on to the next part of the 'From Outer Lands' quest. The picture above shows players where they should stand and how they can find it.

As with the other half shown above, a map will be shown below for the player's convenience.

The blue arrow indicates where the player should be to find this plank (Image via Sportskeeda)

The map above showcases where Genshin Impact players can find the second half of the boat for this quest. This half is located in-between the Twinning Isle and the Broken Isle on the world map, with either waypoint working serviceably to get here quickly.

The main thing to note is that this half of the wrecked ship is located on a higher mountain than the previous one, so Genshin Impact players with bad stamina should take caution whilst climbing.

The final parts

Where players need to go next (Image via Sportskeeda)

After a player collects both planks, Paimon will discuss some lore about the ship. Afterwards, the player can go to the spot shown above to continue the quest. Genshin Impact players need to go to the blue diamond shown above and then interact with the bubble.

A player about to investigate the wreckage (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first wreckage spot is right where the blue diamond is. Interact with the bubble to continue. Note: the order in which the player interacts with the bubbles doesn't matter.

Another wreckage to interact with (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second wreckage spot is east of the spot above, and it resembles another wrecked ship. As in the above example, interact with the bubble to move on. The final bubble is northwest of this location.

The final location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Interact with the bubble here to get to the final portion of this quest. Like in the previous entries, this bubble is next to a wrecked ship. In this case, it's northwest of the blue diamond on the minimap.

An enemy to beat before claiming the rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

Defeat this enemy (preferably with bow users, as it will be well above water in some spots). Once this foe is defeated, the player can claim a luxurious chest to complete this quest in Genshin Impact once and for all.

Edited by Srijan Sen