Genshin Impact furnishing guide for Baizhu and Kaveh sets: Get 80 Primogems for free

Each Genshin Impact character can give players up to 40 Primogems to let them see their favorite furnishings. If you have both Baizhu and Kaveh, that's basically a free 80 Primogems. This guide explains what players need to obtain if they want to collect this precious currency. All they need is some Realm Currency to purchase all the required Blueprints and a ton of materials to build the items.
Both Baizhu and Kaveh have two favorite furnishing sets each. Once you place those items in the Serenitea Pot, these characters should automatically be near them for a special conversation to occur.
How to obtain 80 Primogems with Baizhu and Kaveh's favorite furnishings in Genshin Impact
The first step is to purchase the Blueprints from Tubby for 240 Realm Currency each. Here is what you need to buy:
- Feiyun Study Room
- Cottage Kitchen
- Of Twirling Dances Unfettered
- Amidst Scents and Serenity
Baizhu needs the first two sets, while Kaveh favors the latter two. If you don't know where to go to buy these items in Genshin Impact, follow these steps:
- Talk to Tubby in your Serenitea Pot.
- Pick Realm Depot.
- Select Furnishing Blueprints.
- Scroll down and pick the Blueprints you need.
Afterward, pause Genshin Impact and go to your inventory. Find the Blueprints and select the Use button to learn them. Talk to Tubby and pick the Create Furnishing option to make the items.
Baizhu and Kaveh's favorite furnishing sets
Here are Baizhu's favorite furnishing sets that you need to build in Genshin Impact:
- Feiyun Study Room
- Cottage Kitchen
Feiyun Study Room requires you to craft the following items:
- 2x Pine-Backed Tea Chair: 16x Pine Wood + 8x Red Dye
- 1x Calligraphy Set: Assiduous Calligraphy: 4x Bamboo Segment + 4x Blue Dye + 4x White Iron Chunk
- 1x Entrance Rug: A Warm Welcome: 8x Fabric + 2x Red Dye + 2 Yellow Dye
- 1x Intricately Carved Calligraphy Table: 12x Fragrant Cedar Wood
- 1x Red Cedar Scroll Shelf: 12x Fragrant Cedar Wood + 6x Red Dye
- 1x Shopkeepers' Cedar Shelf: 12x Fragrant Cedar Wood
- 1x Red Cedar Curio Stand: 12x Fragrant Cedar Wood + 6x Red Dye
- 1x Pine Folding Screen: Billowing Sails: 12x Pine Wood + 3x Fabric + 3x Red Dye
- 1x Liuli Pavillion Sandbearer Floor Lamp: 12x Pine Wood + 3x Fabric + 3x Red Dye
- 2x Potted Plant: Crystalline Breeze: 8x Sandbearer Wood + 8x Fabric + 8x Red Dye
- 1x Potted Plant Petite Perrenial: 4x White Iron Chunk + 4x Blue Dye
- 1x Red Pine Wood Round Stool: 8x Pine Wood + 4x Red Dye
Cottage Kitchen requires you to craft the following items:
- 1x Portable Stove: 12x Iron Chunk
- 1x Open-Top Fir Shelf: 12x Fir Wood
- 1x Fir Case Shelf Combination: 12x Fir Wood
- 2x Sturdy Birch Vanity: 24x Birch Wood
- 3x Pine Dining Chair: 12x Pine Wood
- 2x Trusty Portable Lamp: 16x Iron Chunk
- 1x Long Table With Tablecloth: 8x Pine Wood + 4x Fabric
You must build everything here, make the two sets, and then place them somewhere in your realm. Talk to Baizhu in both locations to collect 40 free Primogems.
It is worth mentioning that the following characters also favor Feiyun Study Room in case you need more Primogems:
- Ningguang
- Xingqiu
- Yun Jin
- Zhongli
Characters that also like Cottage Kitchen include:
- Mika
- Mona
- Razor
- Tartaglia
- Xiangling
- Xiao
- Yaoyao
You can get a lot of free Primogems in Genshin Impact if you have all these characters.
Kaveh favors the following furnishing sets in Genshin Impact:
- Of Twirling Dances Unfettered
- Amidst Scents and Serenity
Of Twirling Dances Unfettered requires the following items:
- 2x Blooming Illumination: 24x White Iron Chunk
- 6x Immersive Light: 72x White Iron Chunk
- 1x Replica of the Theater's Glory: 300 Realm Currency
- 20x A Theater's Dream of Flowers: 2,400 Realm Currency
- 1x Clarity from the Land of Wisdom: 18x White Iron Chunk
Amidst Scents and Serenity is the final furnishing set to discuss in this Genshin Impact guide. If you want to build it for Kaveh, you will need the following:
- 2x Immersive Light: 24x White Iron Chunk
- 22x A Theater's Dream of Flowers: 2,640 Realm Currency
- 1x Clarity from the Land of Wisdom: 18x White Iron Chunk
- 1x Light in the Tranquil Court: 18x White Iron Chunk
- 5x Longing in the Tranquil Court: 600 Realm Currency
- 1x Verdant Meandering Wood: 40 Realm Currency
- 1x Slanted Meandering Wood: 40 Realm Currency
- 6x Prolongation Medium: 480 Realm Currency.
You can then place these two sets to collect 40 more free Primogems. If you already did Baizhu's furnishings, you should have gotten 80 Primogems by now. It is vital to mention that Nilou also favors Of Twirling Dances Unfettered, while Nahida can also give players Primogems for showing her Amidst Scents and Serenity in Genshin Impact.
Poll : Which character do you find to be more fun to use?
Baizhu
Kaveh
3 votes