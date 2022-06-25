Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu hangout guide: Fastest way to get all the endings

Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event, known as The Gang's Daily Deeds, has five endings that will award Genshin Impact players with 60 Primogems in total. The specific rewards that Travelers will get are based on the specific number of endings they achieve. The total rewards for all five endings are:

500 Adventure EXP

60 Primogems

6 Guides to Elegance

10 Hero's Wits

6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments

5 Omurice Waltz

Genshin Impact players can obtain these endings based on specific dialogue choices they pick during the Hangout Event.

Genshin Impact guide: Kuki Shinobu Hangout Event endings

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event.



More Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/76…



#GenshinImpact "Hangout Events: Series VI" - Story Quest OverviewTravelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event.More Details >>> "Hangout Events: Series VI" - Story Quest OverviewTravelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event.More Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/76…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/rQB1WEi53Z

The five endings of the event are as follows:

Unexpected Wages

"Time For Some Secret Dealings..."

Official Business!

Doom Arrives Just the Same

The Arataki Gang Community Service Chronicle

In order to begin Kuku Shinobu's Hangout Event, players will need two Story Keys and have beaten Itto's first Story Quest and Perilous Trail (the Archon Quest). Travelers can get one Story Key in Genshin Impact by completing eight Commissions and then claiming it in the Hangout Event section.

Unexpected Wages

Kuki Shinobu's first ending (Image via HoYoverse)

Unexpected Wages and "Time For Some Secret Dealings..." are two branches of the To the Shrine To obtain Unexpected Wages, Genshin Impact players must do the following:

Complete The Arataki Support Group...? section in any way. In Ways and Means, select the Step forward to defend them option when it comes up. Afterward, select the It's more important that they apologize option when it comes up. Proceed through the dialogue to start the To the Shrine section. After some more dialogue, select the Looks like you'll have to play along option when it comes up. Finish the following quests in any way you'd like (the dialogue choices won't matter from here).

"Time For Some Secret Dealings..."

Kuki Shinobu's second ending (Image via HoYoverse)

The second branch of the To the Shrine Option follows a nigh identical format to the previous entry. The only difference for the player to keep in mind while attempting Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event is their response to her stating, "Ugh, I can't believe it..." at the beginning of To the Shrine.

Here is how they can get this ending:

Complete The Arataki Support Group...? section in any way. In Ways and Means, select the Step forward to defend them option when it comes up. Afterward, select the It's more important that they apologize option when it comes up. Proceed through the dialogue to start the To the Shrine section. This time, select the Never let her lead you by the nose! option when it comes up. Finish the following quests in any way you'd like (the dialogue choices won't matter from here).

Official Business!

Kuki Shinobu's third ending (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the quickest ending to obtain in Kuki Shinobu's first Hangout Event in Genshin Impact. Here is how Genshin Impact players can get it:

Complete The Arataki Support Group...? section in any way. In Ways and Means, select the Step forward to defend them option when it comes up. Select the Oh? Then allow me! option when it comes up. Complete the Gang Bylaws in any way. Proceed through the All the Way North quest, and select the No, come with me. I'll make sure Shinobu goes easy on you option when it comes up. Finish the following quest in any way you'd like (the dialogue choices won't matter from here).

Doom Arrives Just the Same

Kuki Shinobu's fourth ending (Image via HoYoverse)

Doom Arrives Just the Same is the second branch of the All the Way North section in Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact. To obtain this ending, do the following:

Complete The Arataki Support Group...? section in any way. In Ways and Means, select the Step forward to defend them option when it comes up. Select the Oh? Then allow me! option when it comes up. Complete the Gang Bylaws in any way. Proceed through the All the Way North quest, and select the Fine, if she scares you that much, lemme help you hide... option when it comes up. Finish the following quests in any way you'd like (the dialogue choices won't matter from here).

The Arataki Gang Community Service Chronicle

Kuki Shinobu's fifth ending (Image via HoYoverse)

The final ending of Kuki Shinobu's first Hangout Event is pretty simple to achieve. Here is how you can do it:

Complete The Arataki Support Group...? section in any way. In Ways and Means, select the Slowly back away... option when it comes up. Finish the following quests in any way you'd like (the dialogue choices won't matter from here).

These are all five endings for Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event from Genshin Impact 2.7. Travelers can repeat her Hangout Event multiple times to get all the endings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far