Genshin Impact Mona island puzzle guide: Minacious Isle Astral Stars solutions

There are seven notable Astral Star puzzles on Minacious Isle in Genshin Impact 2.8. Keep in mind that these are separate from the one found in Mona's Domain. The Golden Apple Archipelago will disappear once Genshin Impact 2.8 is over, so players don't have much time left to attempt these puzzles.

All of the related chests tied to these Astral Star puzzles will vanish once the next update begins. Most Travelers should have already solved them by now, but there is a section of the playerbase that inevitably puts everything off until the end. In that case, let's begin with the actual guide. Players should know that these puzzles can be attempted in any order.

How to solve all Astral Star puzzles on Minacious Isle in Genshin Impact 2.8

"Place in Water" to change Minacious Isle's layout (Image via HoYoverse)

Astral Star Puzzles exist on both variations of the Minacious Isle. Some Genshin Impact players will inevitably wish to know how they can change the island's layout. If that's the case, they should remember that west of the Teleport Waypoint is a small circular pool of shallow water. Going on top of it will give Genshin Impact players a "Place in Water" prompt. Selecting it will immediately change the Minacious Isle's appearance.

Puzzle #1

The first location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Astral Puzzle worth solving on Minacious Isle is the one tied to the Starlight Coalescence. Completing this puzzle will give Travelers a Precious Chest. If the gamer goes to the location marked in the image above and looks up to the sky, they will see a hint that basically spells out how players can complete this puzzle.

The solution (Image via HoYoverse)

It's worth discussing how this specific puzzle works in Genshin Impact. If a player goes nearby a star guide, they should get an option to "Rotate" it. Hitting this object will make it shoot a beam of light in the direction it's facing. This general rule applies to other similar Astral Puzzles on the Minacious Isle.

Puzzle #2

The second location (Image via HoYoverse)

If Travelers go to this location, they will see a Pressure Plate. They should get on it to see a brief cutscene.

The pressure plate is activated (Image via HoYoverse)

This Astral Star Puzzle might seem strange at first, but there is one spot where the player must always go in order to complete it. In this case, it's the area that's slightly to the top-right of Yelan's head in the above image.

Dig here to collect the treasure (Image via HoYoverse)

Dig in the spot shown in the above image to get a Common Chest. All other Astral Star Puzzles take place on the other variation of Minacious Isle, so it's time to change the island's layout to the other form, as earlier in the article.

Puzzle #3

The third location (Image via HoYoverse)

Near this location are some Elemental Totems. Activating them all isn't necessary to complete the puzzle, but activating the Anemo one will help players glide upward.

The solution (Image via HoYoverse)

For reference, this camera angle is facing the Anemo Totem from the southwest. The furthest totem here is the one near the Pyro Totem, which connects to the rest of the Astral Star Puzzle.

Puzzle #4

The fourth location (Image via HoYoverse)

Activating the nearby Anemo Totem from the last puzzle will create a wind current that will quickly take players to this Astral Star puzzle.

There are two pressure plates (Image via HoYoverse)

To ensure a better understanding, the left pressure plate shown in this image will be called the left pressure plate, and vice versa for the right one. Here is the order in which Genshin Impact players must step on these plates:

Left Right Left Left Right

Now, open the Common Chest behind you.

Puzzle #5

The fifth location (Image via HoYoverse)

Go north from the last location to see another Astral Star Puzzle. If necessary, get rid of the nearby slimes so that they don't interfere with the puzzle.

The solution (Image via HoYoverse)

This Astral Star Puzzle will be in the shape of a nine. Complete it as shown in the above photo to get an Exquisite Chest.

Puzzle #6

The sixth location (Image via HoYoverse)

Only two Astral Star Puzzles remain on the Minacious Isle in Genshin Impact 2.8. Go southeast of the previous location to see this puzzle, which involves four torches that must be lit in a specific order.

Note: Put a Pyro character in your party, preferably one that can easily apply it, like Amber or Yanfei.

The solution (Image via HoYoverse)

The above camera angle is facing eastward, so it should be pretty evident in which order players need to hit these torches to complete this Astral Star puzzle.

Puzzle #7

The final location on Minacious Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

The last puzzle is on the far eastern side of the Minacious Isle. Glide eastward to get to the marked location. In this area are three pressure plates, which work similarly to the fourth puzzle in this article.

The left, center, and right pressure plates (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players need to step on the pressure plates in the following order:

Left Right Center Left Right

That's it for the Astral Star Puzzles on the Minacious Isle in Genshin Impact 2.8.

