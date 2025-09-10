Genshin Impact Nod-Krai weapon materials domain location (Lost Mooncourt)

Three new Genshin Impact domains have been introduced with the new Nod-Krai region in the Luna I update. To find their locations in the game, players must unlock some Teleport Waypoints and the Statue of the New Moon.

Ad

Those who are pulling for Lauma's signature weapons might be wondering how to unlock Lost Mooncourt, the domain for Nod-Krai weapon materials. However, they'll be happy to know that they do not need to complete any quests to access it.

On that note, this article provides a guide to locating the Lost Mooncourt domain in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list

Location and how to unlock the Lost Mooncourt domain for Nod-Krai weapon materials in Genshin Impact

Location of the Lost Mooncourt domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The Nod-Krai weapon materials in Genshin Impact can be farmed from the Lost Mooncourt domain, which is located near the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper area in the Hiisi Island sub-region.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I Statue of the New Moon locations

Unlock the Statue of the New Moon on Hiisi Island

Unlock the Statue of the New Moon on Hiisi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

You have to unlock the Statue of the New Moon on Hiisi Island to view the Teleport Waypoint closest to the Nod-Krai weapon materials domain.

Ad

To get to its location, head to the Teleport Waypoint near the Knuckle Duckle boss. Next, click on the Navigate option to mark the location of the statue on your mini-map. Then, turn towards your right and keep going straight.

Also read: How to unlock Knuckle Duckle boss in Genshin Impact

Use the new mechanisms to unlock the Statue of the New Moon

Unlock the Statue of the New Moon in Hiisi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

When you get to the location of the Statue of the New Moon, you'll need to climb a small cliff to access it.

Ad

There are two ways to do this. First, you can simply climb the cliff, as it's not very tall. Second, you can make use of the new Nod-Krai area mechanics. In front of you, you'll see creatures called Atapetra Conch. Defeating them grants you an ability that allows for a special jump when used on the Unipolar Field nearby. This can help you reach the top of the cliff more easily.

Ad

Once done, interact with the Statue of the New Moon to unlock the location of all Teleport Waypoints on the Hiisi Island sub-area.

Also read: All Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact Luna I

Unlock the Teleport Waypoint at the Light-Bathed Platform

Teleport Waypoint at the Light-Bathed Platform (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, go to the second island on Hiisi Isle to reach the Lost Mooncourt domain. However, to get there, you must first unlock the Teleport Waypoint at the Light-Bathed Platform on the first island.

Ad

From the Statue of the New Moon, keep going straight, and climb a small cliff to reach the Teleport Waypoint shown in the image above.

Reach the Teleport Waypoint at the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper in Hiisi Island

Teleport Waypoint at the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, go to the Teleport Waypoint at the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper. To do this, keep moving forward till you reach the cliff of the first island.

Ad

You will find some Kuuhenki mechanisms here, and you can use them to close the gap between the first and second island. Once you make your way to the second island, you will find the Teleport Waypoint just ahead of you.

Also read: Lauma constellations ranked in Genshin Impact

Interact with the Lost Mooncourt domain to unlock it

Lost Mooncourt domain (Image via HoYoverse)

After unlocking the Teleport Waypoint at the Sanctum of the Oathkeepers, turn towards your left and keep moving forward until you reach the end of the cliff.

Ad

Drop down from this cliff, and you will come across the Nod-Krai weapon materials domain. Interact with it to unlock it.

You can farm all these materials from the Lost Mooncourt domain in Nod-Krai:

Artful Device Fragment

Artful Device Replica

Artful Device Inheritance

Artful Device Wish

Ember of Long Night Flint

Afterglow of Long Night Flint

Fkare of Long Night Flint

Blaze of Long Night Flint

Sundered Glory of the Far-North Scions

Unyielding Delusion of the Far-North Scions

Oblation of the Far-North Scions

Aureate Radiance of the Far-North Scions

Ad

Interacting with the domain will also net you five Primogems and 500 Mora.

Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai talent materials domain location (Lightless Capital)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.