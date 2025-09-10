Genshin Impact Nod-Krai weapon materials domain location (Lost Mooncourt)

Three new Genshin Impact domains have been introduced with the new Nod-Krai region in the Luna I update. To find their locations in the game, players must unlock some Teleport Waypoints and the Statue of the New Moon.
Those who are pulling for Lauma's signature weapons might be wondering how to unlock Lost Mooncourt, the domain for Nod-Krai weapon materials. However, they'll be happy to know that they do not need to complete any quests to access it.
On that note, this article provides a guide to locating the Lost Mooncourt domain in Genshin Impact.
Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I achievements list
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Location and how to unlock the Lost Mooncourt domain for Nod-Krai weapon materials in Genshin Impact
The Nod-Krai weapon materials in Genshin Impact can be farmed from the Lost Mooncourt domain, which is located near the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper area in the Hiisi Island sub-region.
Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I Statue of the New Moon locations
Unlock the Statue of the New Moon on Hiisi Island
You have to unlock the Statue of the New Moon on Hiisi Island to view the Teleport Waypoint closest to the Nod-Krai weapon materials domain.
To get to its location, head to the Teleport Waypoint near the Knuckle Duckle boss. Next, click on the Navigate option to mark the location of the statue on your mini-map. Then, turn towards your right and keep going straight.
Also read: How to unlock Knuckle Duckle boss in Genshin Impact
Use the new mechanisms to unlock the Statue of the New Moon
When you get to the location of the Statue of the New Moon, you'll need to climb a small cliff to access it.
There are two ways to do this. First, you can simply climb the cliff, as it's not very tall. Second, you can make use of the new Nod-Krai area mechanics. In front of you, you'll see creatures called Atapetra Conch. Defeating them grants you an ability that allows for a special jump when used on the Unipolar Field nearby. This can help you reach the top of the cliff more easily.
Once done, interact with the Statue of the New Moon to unlock the location of all Teleport Waypoints on the Hiisi Island sub-area.
Also read: All Nod-Krai Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact Luna I
Unlock the Teleport Waypoint at the Light-Bathed Platform
Next, go to the second island on Hiisi Isle to reach the Lost Mooncourt domain. However, to get there, you must first unlock the Teleport Waypoint at the Light-Bathed Platform on the first island.
From the Statue of the New Moon, keep going straight, and climb a small cliff to reach the Teleport Waypoint shown in the image above.
Reach the Teleport Waypoint at the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper in Hiisi Island
Next, go to the Teleport Waypoint at the Sanctum of the Oathkeeper. To do this, keep moving forward till you reach the cliff of the first island.
You will find some Kuuhenki mechanisms here, and you can use them to close the gap between the first and second island. Once you make your way to the second island, you will find the Teleport Waypoint just ahead of you.
Also read: Lauma constellations ranked in Genshin Impact
Interact with the Lost Mooncourt domain to unlock it
After unlocking the Teleport Waypoint at the Sanctum of the Oathkeepers, turn towards your left and keep moving forward until you reach the end of the cliff.
Drop down from this cliff, and you will come across the Nod-Krai weapon materials domain. Interact with it to unlock it.
You can farm all these materials from the Lost Mooncourt domain in Nod-Krai:
- Artful Device Fragment
- Artful Device Replica
- Artful Device Inheritance
- Artful Device Wish
- Ember of Long Night Flint
- Afterglow of Long Night Flint
- Fkare of Long Night Flint
- Blaze of Long Night Flint
- Sundered Glory of the Far-North Scions
- Unyielding Delusion of the Far-North Scions
- Oblation of the Far-North Scions
- Aureate Radiance of the Far-North Scions
Interacting with the domain will also net you five Primogems and 500 Mora.
Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai talent materials domain location (Lightless Capital)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.