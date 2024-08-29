Quenepa Berry is a new Natlan local specialty that has been introduced in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. It is used as an ascension material for the new 4-Star character Kachina. Quenepa Berry is found mostly in and around the Scions of Canopy region in Natlan. Each Quenepa Berry plant gives you three berries. There are a total of 34 Quenepa Berry locations that can be farmed in one go, and you can get up to 91 Quenepa Berries.

This guide provides the locations of all the Quenepa Berry in Natlan, along with the easiest routes to farm them.

Genshin Impact Quenepa Berry locations and farming routes

All Quenepa Berry locations in Natlan, as displayed in the Interactive map (Image via HoYoverse)

Quenepa Berry is available mostly in and around the Scions of the Canopy and the Teticpac Peak areas in Natlan. Additionally, you can also purchase up to five Quenepa Berry every week from NPC Cintli's shop in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame area (near the Adventurer's Guild).

These are all the Quenepa Berry currently available, and their easiest farming routes:

Route #1

Route #1 for farming Quenepa Berry (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint diagonally southeast of Sulfurous Veins. There are a total of five Quenepa Berry plants east of this waypoint, from which you can collect 15 Quenepa Berries.

Route #2

Route #2 for farming Quenepa Berry (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back to the previous waypoint, but this time, head west. You will find a total of 4 Quenepa Berries strewn across the ground. Note that these are single Quenepa Berries and not plants, so they are for one-time collection only. Once you have collected them, they will not spawn a second time.

Route #3

Route #3 for farming Quenepa Berry (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint northeast of the Ancestral Temple area, where there are a total of four Quenepa Berry plants around. You can collect 12 Berries from them.

Route #4

Route #4 for farming Quenepa Berry (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the east waypoint of Teticpac Peak. This area has five Quenepa Berry plants, from which you can collect a total of 15 Quenepa Berries.

Route #5

Route #5 for farming Quenepa Berry (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northern waypoint of Teticpac Peak and follow the marked route to collect 12 Quenepa Berries from four Quenepa Berry plants.

Route #6

Route #6 for farming Quenepa Berry (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back to the previous Teleport Waypoint, and jump down from the edge of the cliff whilst facing south-east. Enter the underground area, and you will find one Quenepa Berry plant. Collect the three Berries from it.

Route #7

Route #7 for farming Quenepa Berry (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Scions of the Canopy waypoint to the right of the Statue of the Seven. Turn north and jump down to collect 15 Quenepa Berries from the five Quenepa Berry plants that are in the area.

Route#8

Route #8 for farming Quenepa Berry (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Basin of Unnumbered Flames Statue of the Seven. From there, head diagonally south-east, till you come across graffiti on a rock. Collect the three Quenepa Berries from the ground, and then climb up the short cliff right beside it. There will be three more Quenepa Berries placed in the tree in front. Climb up the tree and collect them.

These six berries are also one-time-only spawns, and cannot be collected a second time.

Route #9

Route #9 for farming Quenepa Berry (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking this Teleport Waypoint requires you to start the World Quest Ripe for Trouble. After beginning the Quest and unlocking the Teleport Waypoint, you can collect nine Quenepa Berries from the three Quenepa Berry plants in this area.

